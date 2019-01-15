The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys basketball team continued its surprising season with a 65-58 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday night.
Lower graduated several key players from last season’s team, which reached the South Jersey Group II. But the Caper Tigers (10-1) currently lead the National Division.
On Tuesday, sophomore Martin Anguelov sank 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, to lead the Caper Tigers with 24 points. He also grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. Dave Durham scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Caper Tigers, while Ronnie Jackson sank 4 of 6 shots and scored 10 points.
Holy Spirit dropped to 7-5 with the defeat. Christian Kalinowski led the Spartans with 23 points.
Holy Spirit 16 11 13 18 – 58
Lower Cape May 19 18 9 19 – 65
Cedar Creek 53, Absegami 32
Isaiah Vasquez scored 12 points to lead the winners in the CAL National Division game. Omar Nunez led Absegami with 11.
Cedar Creek is 6-5 and Absegami 2-7.
Cedar Creek 6 12 18 17 – 53
Absegami 6 11 6 9 – 32
CK – Athill 6, Bermudez 6, Gresham 2, Smalls 5, Stokes 7, Ka. Tinsley 4, Ky. Tinlsey 8, Vasquez 12, Vega 3
AB – Fitten 4, Javier 4, Nunez 11, Andermanis 0, Woodson 4
