LOWER TOWNSHIP — Shaye Fletcher, Violet Dales and Emma Muldoon worked together to arguably earn the most crucial point Wednesday evening.
Fletcher had the winning kill in the first set that propelled the Lower Cape May Regional High School girls volleyball team to a 26-24, 25-14 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional match.
“Middle has been a rival for quite some time,” Fletcher said. “We have gone back and forth with winning and losing between us. The way we played really pushed us above a level. It just felt great.”
The Panthers (0-7) went down early in the first set but made an attempted comeback, eventually taking a 24-23 lead.
“We always push to the max,” Middle sophomore Trinity Anderson said. “Whatever happens happens. But we always push and do our best every time.”
But the Caper Tigers (5-9) responded and took a 25-24 lead, needing to add another point to win the set.
After receiving the serve, Muldoon quickly tapped the ball to Dales, who then passed to Fletcher.
Fletcher extended her arms to make contact and drove the ball over the net, which fell untouched to the hardwood floor.
The 17-year-old from Lower Township was immediately swarmed by her teammates.
“We played great,” Fletcher said. “We went out there and were aggressive. We gave it everything we have.”
Lower coach Rick Ferrante called their play “spectacular.”
“We don’t get a lot of those,” he said.
“We get something every now and then. But they came through and really wanted to win this.”
We are a young program. I’ve seen us mess up big time in situations like tonight, but tonight they seemed to want to do it better. For the most part, things were an improvement
Fletcher finished with five kills, three digs two service points, two assists and an ace. Dales had three aces, three assists two digs and a kill.
Muldoon had a team-leading four digs, four kills, two assists, two service points and an ace.
“I think we did amazing,” said Muldoon, 17, of Lower Township. “I think we did the best we could, and that’s all I can ask for. We play hard, and that’s all you can do.”
Middle junior Morgan Kern had five service points, two kills and one dig. Anderson had three service points, two assists, two digs and one block.
Alexis Stouffer had five aces and three digs. Alaina Young finished with three aces and one dig.
“I think overall we played very well,” said Kern, 16, of Dennis Township.
“We played the best we did all year.”
Fletcher and Muldoon have been playing with the volleyball program since it started in 2017. The seniors also played together when it was just a club team their freshman season.
Both described their final season as “bittersweet.”
“We honestly had such good times together,” Fletcher said. “It’s a big part of my high school career. It’s going to be sad leaving.”
Muldoon said she wants to play volleyball in college.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing, and want to go all out for it this season.”
