The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a 6-2 win over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivisional game Tuesday.
No further information was available for the Caper Tigers (1-4).
De-Quawn Johnson scored twice (2-4) for the Spartans. Brendan Mackey, the goaltender and Christian Kalinowski each had an assist. Mackey made nine saves.
Hammonton 5,
Triton Reg. 4
Thomas Dawson scored twice for the Blue Devils (3-4). Tyler Lowe, Bill Loder and Dylan Donnelly each scored once. Gavin West and Isreal Reyes each had an assist. Jake Fisher made seven saves.
Barnegat 1,
Pinelands Reg. 1
Nathan Szwed scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (4-1-1) on an assist from Jack Doyle. No information was available for the Bengals (6-0-1).
Manchester Twp. 2,
Lacey Twp. 1
Logan Duffy with a goal and an assist for Manchester Township (6-1). Trevor Juralewicz scored one. Xavier Millan had an assist. Rich Mariotti made seven saves.
Michael Cyphers scored for the Lions (3-4-1). Sean Moffitt had the assist. Garrett Sayre made 10 saves.
Kingsway Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Jacob Bodine scored for the Colts (4-3). Chad Mathias made 10 saves. The Dragons, No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 6-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.