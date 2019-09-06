The Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team beat St. Joseph 3-1 in a Cape-Atlantic league National division game Friday.
Nina Young scored two goals for the visiting Caper Tigers (1-1). Madison Schiffbauer added a goal and an assist, and Anna Franklin and Maggie Boyle each had an assist. Makayla Hueber made four saves in the win.
Makayla Veneziale scored for St. Joseph (0-1). MeganRae Burke had 14 saves.
Southern Reg. 5,
Manchester Township 2
Southern (2-0) had 24 shots on goal. Giannna Simon led the Rams with three goals. Megan Lockwood had a goal with two assists, and Ashley Altman had an assist.
Kayla Juralewicz and Mackenzie Placek each had a goal and an assist for Manchester (0-2).
Cumberland Reg. 2,
Glassboro 0
Cumberland (1-2) only had seven shots on goal but they made them count. Regan McQuilkin and Laura Bowen had a goal each. Erika Vega had an assist. Madeline Ott held the shutout with nine saves.
Glassboro fell to 0-1-2.
Girls volleyball
ACIT 2,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
ACIT is now 1-0. Samantha Dangler had a huge game tallying ten aces, 12 assists, a dig and a kill. Brooke Armitage did well with four aces, three digs, two kills, a block and an assist. Isabelle Felix contributed three aces, five kills and two digs.
Our Lady of Mercy falls to 1-1.
Sterling 2,
Hammonton 0
Sterling (3-0) was led by Savannah Boyce with ten aces, five digs, a block and two kills. Ashley Connearney also had a standout performance with 11 assists and two kills. Allison Kowalewski added three aces, a dig and six kills.
Hammonton (0-1) player Emya Mays had seven service points, an ace and three digs. Her play was complimented by Tiffany Paretti’s seven assists and three service points. Arwyn Russel added five digs and four service points.
Pleasantville 2,
Egg Harbor Township 0
Pleasantville improved to 2-0 with a win over Egg Harbor Township. Rosa Gil Hernandez led the Greyhounds with 13 assists, 10 digs, three kills and three aces. Yancely Hernandez with nine kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks. Shania Watkins added nine kills, five aces, three digs and an assist.
Absegami 2,
Middle Township 0
The visiting Braves won 25-5 and 25-14. Kaylin Flukey led with six kills and four aces. Kailyn Fortis had five aces and 25 service points, and Angelina Pollino added four kills and three aces.
Mainland Reg. 2,
St. Joseph 0
The visiting Mustangs opened the season and won 25-6, 25-6. Emma Zurawski had 18 service points for Mainland and Valerie Gerber added eight service points.
From Thursday
Lower Cape May Reg. 2,
Salem Tech 0
The host Caper Tigers opened their season winning 29-27, 25-14. Salem Tech dropped to 0-3.
No other information was available.
Girls tennis
Mainland 4,
Woodstown 1
Singles— Second, Madi Hafetz M d. Giovanna Belisario 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. Third, Charlotte Walcoff, M d. Andrea Sorbello 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles—Hanna Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Madeline Melle and Riley Long 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Taylor Pierson and Adrianna Aquilino W d. Anusha Yangala and Ella Post 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Records:Mainland 2-0; Woodstown 1-1
Holy Spirit 5,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
At Holy Spirit (on Thursday)
Singles —Morgan Grimmie d. Grace Hamburg 6-3, 6-0; Lorena Saavedra d. Lia D’Orio 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale d. Maris Horner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles —HS (players not available) d. Jessica Haddad-Julie Andaloro 6-1, 6-4; HS (players not available) d. Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli 6-3, 3-6, 10-1.
Records — HS 2-0; OLMA 1-1.
Oakcrest 4,
Middle Township 1
At Middle Twp. (on Thursday)
Singles — Sydney Groen O d. Samantha Braun 2-6, 7-5, 6-4, Anshruta Chidananda O d. Abigail Smith 6-2, 6-4; Alexa Petrosh O d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc M d. Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep 6-1, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3; Kylee Astleford-Hannah Derringer O d. Jenna DiPasquale-Samantha Payne 7-6 (7-3) 2-6, 6-4.
Records — O 1-2, M 1-2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.