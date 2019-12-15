Lower Cape May Regional High School senior Matt Gibson signed a letter of intent last month to play lacrosse for Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“I feel great,” Gibson said last week about his commitment to the NCAA Division I program. “I’m proud, obviously.”
Gibson is only the second Division I lacrosse player from Lower. The first was Mike Frankenfield (class of 2012), who played at Wagner and is now the offensive coordinator for the Caper Tigers’ lacrosse team.
Gibson, 17, of Cape May Point, is a product of Lower Cape May’s lacrosse development program. He started playing in the fourth grade under the tutelage of his future high school coach, Chris Boyle.
Gibson played through middle school before transferring his freshman year to St. Augustine Prep. He returned to the Caper Tigers as a sophomore and was elected the team’s defensive MVP his first season with them.
Boyle describes Gibson as a “game changer.”
“He’s very aggressive in a good way,” Boyle said. “He’s very intelligent, and he works hard.”
Gibson says he likes “everything” about the sport.
“The physicality, how fast the game goes, how much fun it is, how much momentum can change,” Gibson said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Any given day any team has a shot.”
Gibson also played for the South Shore Lacrosse club from his freshman year to his junior year. He switched to defense from the midfield during his sophomore year. He credits his club coaches and Boyle for helping him become the player he is now.
“Switching to defense really helped me to grow as a player,” Gibson said. “It didn’t come easy, it took a lot of practice, a lot of off-field work. The coaches at South Shore have done so much to help me progress.”
Gibson plans to study sports management at Mount St. Mary.
“It’s a pretty good program, and I’m looking forward to it,” Gibson said. “It’s one of the reasons I decided to go there.
“The coaching staff as a whole really brought me in during my trips to visit and in my conversations with them,” he added.
Coach Tom Gravante has run the Mountaineers lacrosse program since 1995. He was named North East Conference Coach of the Year for the third time last season while directing the team to a 9-7 (5-1 NEC) record.
“The campus is beautiful,” Gibson said. “Frederick (Maryland) is 20 minutes away, and I fell in love with it. It reminded me of Cape May. It’s 50 minutes from Baltimore and an hour from (Washington) D.C. for internships.”
In preparation for his senior season and his college career, Gibson is getting in the gym and working on his footwork.
“Footwork is the most important thing for defense, in my opinion,” Gibson said.
He’s also hoping for postseason matches next spring.
“Our program has never won a first round of playoffs,” Gibson said. “With our program moving in the right direction, that would be something, to at least compete for the championship.”
Gibson has the goods to make that happen. He was a first-team Press All-Star last year who had 84 ground balls and 25 caused takeaways.
Notes: Dani Donoghue, an Ocean City graduate who was the 2018 Press Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, will play freshman season for the Mountaineers women’s team in the spring.
