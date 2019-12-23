Lower Cape May Regional High School senior Joelle Klein won the 215-pound title at the inaugural Queen of the East tournament wrestling Sunday.
"I feel great about it," Klein said Monday.
Klein had a first-round bye and then won three matches in a row, pinning all three in the first round and finishing the final match in only 21 seconds.
Last season, Klein, 17, of Woodbine, finished third at 235 pounds at the inaugural state girls wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
She wasn't happy with that finish and spent four or five days a week training in the offseason to get better.
Coach Billy Damiana said Klein has what it takes to be a champion.
"It's a real possibility," Damiana said. "When she trains and competes, she gets after it. She's not afraid of anybody, she goes after everybody. Her strength and endurance is phenomenal."
Some of that approach comes from football, which Klein has played since she was 6, including four seasons on the Caper Tigers' offensive and defensive lines.
Damiana also is an assistant football coach, and when he realized girls were being recognized in wrestling, he suggested Klein give it a go.
"(I like) the whole experience," Klein said. "The competition, the accountability, the training, the feeling you get on the mat."
She said the accountability aspect is different from football.
"(On) a football team, the whole team could have messed up," Klein said. "(On the mat), I know what I did, and I know what I messed up. There's no excuse. Whatever mistakes I make in a match, I correct it the next day. I'm in the moment with wrestling."
Klein sees growth in girls wrestling.
"I've seen more girls with the guys' teams," she said. "There were a lot of girls at the tournament (Sunday)."
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, listed 10 girls wrestling tournaments on schedule for the 2019-20 season, not including the season-ending tournaments. Klein has plans to be at several, starting with the Mustang Zoo Girls Division at Brick Memorial on Dec. 28.
"I'm looking forward to going back to state, hopefully beating the girl that beat me last season and winning state," Klein said.
