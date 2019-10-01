Lower Cape May Regional High School girls tennis beat Cedar Creek 3-2 Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match on Tuesday.
Lower's Delaney Brown defeated Chloe Golebiewski at third doubles 6-0, 6-0.
Hope Sandhoff and Abby Sachs won first doubles over Tarani Flynn and Kat Pacheco 6-0, 6-2.
Riley Sullivan and Sophia beat Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec at third doubles 6-2, 6-2.
Cedar Creek's Charisse Tigrado took first doubles, defeating Emily Worster 6-0, 6-0.
Jenna Crawford won at second doubles over Victoria Simonsen 6-0, 6-0.
Lower is now 10-3. Cedar Creek fell to 5-8.
Central Reg. 5,
Barnegat 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Brittany Gable C d. Madison Linton 6-4, 6-2. Bethany Suarez C d. Lily Spagnola 6-0, 6-1. Hannah Costa C d. Paige Menegus 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Gianna DeSilva and Cassidy Krill C d. Caitlin Anderson and Ava Baker 6-2, 6-1. Kaitlyn Murphy and Marissa Sciallo C d. Haley Jencik and Jasmine Reid 6-4, 6-3.
Records—Central 11-1-1, Barnegat 7-7-1
Holy Spirit 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Buena Reg.
Singles—Morgan Grimmie H d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0, Lorena Saavedra H d. M’ya Jones 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Pasquale H d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham and Katie Deritis H d. Brooke Perez and Gianna Scotti 6-0, 6-0. Marlea Shannon and Cassidy Ross H d. Gianna Leslie and Veronica Butler 6-1, 6-2.
Records—Holy Spirit 14-1, Buena Reg. 0-11.
Absegami 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Bridgeton
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi a d. Anne Dominique 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Hughes A d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-2. Kaelin Kwok A d. Dulce Garcia 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Cassandra DeStefano and Simone Graziano A d. Jenaya Cruz and Lizbeth Cruz 6-1, 6-3. Aleeza Moschella and Lilynn Custodio A d. Marley Cruz and Maryfer Garcia 6-4, 6-0.
Records—Absegami 5-8, Bridgeton 0-12.
Oakcrest 4,
Our Lady of Mercy 1
At Oakcrest
Singles—Grace Hamburg OLMA d. Saloni Garg 0-6, 3-6, 10-8. Sydney Groen Oakcrest d. Lia D'Orio 6-1, 6-0. Anshruta Chidananda Oakcrest d. Maris Horner 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh and Alexi Phommathep Oakcrest d. Jessica Haddad and Julie Andaloro 6-2, 6-1. Cece Capone and Kylee Astleford Oakcrest d. Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli 6-4, 6-4
Records—Oakcrest 12-5, OLMA 6-6.
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Millville 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles—Sam Phung E d. Anna Azari 6-1, 6-1. Ema Cadacio E d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-3, 5-7, 14-12. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Jamie Theophall 6-3, 7-5, 10-6.
Doubles—Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall E d. Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan 6-1, 7-6. Cecilia Munoz and Emma Lynch E d. Rebecca Butcher and Emily Bishop 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.
Records—EHT 12-2.
Ocean City 4,
Mainland 1
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer O d. Khushi Thakkar 6-3, 6-2. Brynn Bowman O d. Madi Hafetz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Kate Carter O d. Charlotte Walcoff 3-6, 7-6, 10-3.
Doubles—Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner M d. Ashley Devlin and Brooke Powell 7-6 (8-6), 2-6. Cynthia Brown and Emily Tumelty O d. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
Records—Ocean 8-2, Mainland 11-1.
