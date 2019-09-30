The Lower Cape May Regional High School boys cross country team won the team title with 42 points at the Big 5 Championship at Cape May County Park and Zoo on Friday.
Cape May Tech won the girls title with 43 points. Middle Township finished second in with 48 points. Wildwood Catholic placed third with 49 points.
The Cape May Tech boys team was second with 44. Middle Township was third with 64.
The Caper Tigers’ Elivan Jackson won the boys individual title in 17 minutes, 51 seconds. Wildwood’s Liam Fitzsimons finished second in 18:19. Middle Township’s Jonathan Hagest was third (18:48), and Cape May Tech’s Eddie Oakley was fourth (18:48).
Lower’s Sean Murphy was fifth in 19:36.
Middle’s Sofia Jurusz won the girls individual title in 20:54. The Hawks’ Lindsey Robbins was second in 21:04. Wildwood Catholic’s Sammy Andres was third (21:18), and the Panthers’ Emily Letis was fourth (21:23).
The Crusaders’ Alyia grey-Rivera was fifth (21:25).
