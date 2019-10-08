The Ocean City High School boys and girls cross teams swept meets against Absegami and Atlantic City on Tuesday to clinch Cape-Atlantic League American Conference titles.
Luke Kramer took first place as the Red Raider boys beat Absegami 15-50 and Atlantic City 15-50. Absegami beat Atlantic City 15-46.
Kramer ran a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds, helping the Red Raiders become the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champions. They took the title with a 9-0 record.
Casey McLees led the Ocean City girls cross country team (8-0) to become Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champions in the same meet with a time of 20:21.
Boys cross country
Ocean City 15, Absegami 50
Ocean City 15, Atlantic City 50
Absegami 15, Atlantic City 46
At Ocean City
1. Luke Kramer O 17:12; 2. Owen Ritti O 17:13; 3. Anthony Conte O 17:20; 4. Max Kelly O 17:21; 5. Frank Fabi O 17:24; 6. Tyler Greene O 17:29; 7. Mike Farley O 17:31; 8. Cameron DiTroia 17:32; 9. Gabe McCormick O 17:43; 10. Jared Cushlanis AB 17:44; 11. Erik Sacramento O 17:48; 12. Mike Kelly O 17:51; 13. Mike Katsiff O 17:53; 14. Nigel Collins O 17:55; 15. Brendan Schlatter O 17:57.
Records—Ocean City 9-0, Absegami 6-3, Atlantic City 1-8.
St. Augustine 25, Egg Harbor Twp. 30;
St. Augustine 15, ACIT 50
At Egg Harbor Twp.
1. Dave Kenny S 16:23; 2. Nico Valdivieso E 16:28; 3. Aidan Winkler E 16:53; 4. Luca Covino S 17:00; 5. Nick Galinus S 17:28; 6. CJ Lamonica E 17:39; 7. Nick Stanchina S 17:46; 8. Ethan Kern S 17:47; 9. JR Cannone E 17:48; 10. Marcus Ygana E 18:02.
Records—St. Augustine 7-2.
Girls cross country
Ocean City 15, Absegami 50
Ocean City 16, Atlantic City 47
Absegami 24, Atlantic City 31
At Ocean City
1. Casey McLees O 20:21; 2. Erin Hanlon O 21:06; 3. Becca Millar O 21:09; 4. Emma Sardy O 21:30; 5. Fauve Haney A 21:41; 6. Issy Padula O 21:57; 7. Reaban Handley O 21:58; 8. Mary Lisicki O 22:19; 9. Jana Baligod G 22:23; 10. Ashley Bonner O 22:24; 11. Kailey Grimley O 22:54; 12. Abby Maxwell O 22:56; 13. Vanessa Karavianno O 23:02; 14. Marissa Guido O 23:06; 15. Courtney Stoerle O 23:37.
Records—Ocean City 8-0.
Mainland Reg. 16,
Vineland 47
At Mainland Reg.
1. Madeline Corbett M 19:54; 2. Savannah Hodgens M 20:33; 3. Alyssa Turner M 21:03; 4. Sydney Luff M 21:09; 5. Kimberly Zarate V 21:19; 6. Abby Argentiero M 21:32; 7. Giselle Obergfell M 21:33; 8. Lily Malone M 21:40; 9. Mary Kate Merenich M 21:46; 10. Melina Galias M 21:49; 11. Angie Stefanowicz M 22:42; 12. Stefaniya Zozulya V 22:59; 13. Isabella Sulzer V 24:05; 14. Iva Palakarska M 24:11; 15. Zara Elahi V 25:15.
Records—Mainland Regional 8-1.
