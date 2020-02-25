Jules Lynch scored a team-leading 11 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball team to a 62-26 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Tuesday.
Fran Florio scored 10. Melody Pugliese and Sophia Pasquale each added seven. Charolette Hester scored six. Kira Murray added five. Maggie Cella scored four. Megan Erdman, Savannah Keaser and Chloe Cooke each added two.
Krissy Masentoff led the Chiefs with 14 points. Hailey Carano added five. Jessica Perella scored four. Mya Williams added two.
Spirit: 23 16 17 6−62
Buena 9 6 4 7−26
Wildwood 65,
Triton Regional 33
Jenna Hans scored a game-high 19 points and added six rebounds for the Warriors (21-5).
Imene Fathi had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds. Maya Benichou added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Ava Troiano scored nine points and added seven rebounds and threes steals. Gabby Keoughan had seven rebounds and two points. Winter Favre had five assists, four points and three rebounds. Torence Gallo added two rebounds and one point.
Bella Angelucci led Triton (1-23) with 10 points.
Triton: 11 2 10 10−33
Wild: 19 17 20 9−65
Vineland 54,
Cape May Tech 40
Madison Ratliff scored a game-high 16 points for the Fighting Clan (6-16). Egypt Owens added 15. Jinelys Alvarez scored eight. Samantha Jones added six. Mikeyla Rivera had five. Skylar Fowlkes scored four.
Cape May Tech led 23-14 at halftime.
Emily Pasceri and Alyssa Gery each scored 10 for the Hawks (7-17). Isabella Schmucker added seven. Kennedy Campbell and Leah Williams each scored six. Olivia Albrecht added one point.
Vine:8 6 21 19−54
CMT:2 21 12 5−40
Hammonton 46,
Woodstown 32
Jada Thompson scored a game-high 16 points for the Blue Devils (16-8). Khristina Washington added 15. Emma Peretti scored 14. Ava Divello had one point.
Charlie Baldwin led Woodstown (19-6) with 11 points.
Hamm:15 9 11 11−46
Wood:2 5 7 18−32
Pitman 51,
Cumberland Reg. 27
Skylar Robinson led the Colts (18-7) with 15 points. Reonna Givens scored seven. Alex Hitchner added three.
Jenna Georgette scored 22 for Pitman (10-13)
CR: 6 6 12 3−37
Pit: 18 14 11 8−51
Toms River East 59,
Lacey Twp. 30
Cayli Biele scored seven points for the Lions (10-13).
Sarah Zimmerman scored six. McKayla Mooney added five. Other scorers were: Riley Mahan (4), Jadyn Reilly (3), Maddie Bell (2), Riley Giordano (2), Madison MacGillivray (1).
Emily Maire scored 12 for Toms River East (17-7).
Lacey: 6 9 8 7−30
TRE: 10 14 16 19−59
From Monday
Egg Harbor Twp. 47,
Cedar Creek 38
Jayla Perdomo led the Eagles (13-11) with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Lauren Baxter added 12 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Other scorers were: Madison Israel (5), Sierra Hegh (4), Lindsey Dodd (3), Kierstyn Zinckgraf (2), Kara Wilson (2), Katrina Suarez (2), Amelia Zinckgraf (1), Anjyl Hwang (1).
Tay Tay Parker and Abby Gunnels each scored 12 points for the Pirates. Ashley Nicolichia added eight. Ana Cintron scored six.
Cedar: 4 6 15 13−38
EHT: 6 11 15 15−47
Hammonton 59,
Triton Reg. 31
Emma Peretti scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-8).
Khristina Washington had 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Jada Thompson had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Remy Smith added three assists and two points. Luca Berenato had three points and two rebounds.
Tori Foster scored 12 for Triton (1-22).
Hamm: 18 19 17 5−59
Triton: 6 9 6 10−31
Howell 49,
Southern Reg. 40
Kaela Curtin led the Rams (11-13) with 18 points. Sarah Lally added nine. Other scorers were: Sam Del Rio (5), Casey McBride (4), Kylie Conner (3), Summer Davis (1).
Caitlin Gresko scored 17 for Howell (13-11). Mackenzie Bruno added 12.
Southern: 10 12 8 10−40
Howell: 15 14 10 9−49
West Deptford 51
Millville 49
Fatimah Owens led the Thunderbolts (6-17) with 22 points.
Nai’aijah Ball scored 11. Other scores were: Sha’naja Williams (6), Rianna Talley (5), San’aa Doss (3), Ailyn Perez (2).
Erica McDonnell scored a game-high 24 points for the Eagles (15-11). Liza Laxton added 11.
Millville: 17 15 10 8−49
Deptford: 14 11 13 13−51
