The third-ranked Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team had a 4-1 victory over Central Regional in the South Jersey Group III quaterfinals Monday.
Mainland improved to 11-1.
The Mustangs' Khushi Thakkar defeated Brittany Gable 7-5, 5-7, 10-5 in first singles. Central's Bethany Suarez defeated Madi Hafetz 6-0, 6-3 in second singles; Mainland's Charlotte Walcoff defeated Hannah Costa 7-3, 7-5 in third singles.
The Mustangs' Hannah Carson Anns Geubtner defeated Cassidy Krill and Gianna DeSilva 7-3, 6-1 in first doubles. Ella Post and Anusha Yangala defeated Central's Marissa Sciallo and Kaitlyn Murphy 6-3, 6-2 in second doubles.
Other matches
Oakcrest 3,
Absegami 2
At Oakcrest
Singles— Sarbjeet Devi A d. Saloni Garg 6-3, 6-2; Olivia Hughes A d. Sydney Groen 6-3, 6-1; Anshruta Chidananda O d. Kaelin Kwok 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.
Doubles— Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep O d. Cassandra DeStefano- Simone Graziano 7-6, 6-2; Cece Capone-Kylee Astleford O d. Aleeza Moschella-Lilynn Custodio 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.
Records— Oakcrest 14-5; Absegami 6-10.
Vineland 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Vineland
Singles—Julia Holmes V d. Anne dominique 6-0, 6-1. Krishna Patel V d. Francheska Vera 6-0, 6-0. Lily Fisher V d. Dulce Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Isabella Cagnon and Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Jenaya Cruz and Lizbeth Cruz 6-0, 6-0. Kyra Hall and Marissa Marchese V d. Marley Cruz and Ariana Cruz 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Vineland 10-6, Bridgeton 0-13.
Pleasantville 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Yani McNeil P d. Madison Johnson 6-1, 6-1. Tenaj Beaumont P d. M’ya Jones 6-0, 6-1. Imane Wicks P d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Diana St. Martin and Christie Paul P d. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez 6-2, 6-2. Keanni Dupont and Ke’Najia Jamison P d. Veronica Butler and Gianna Leslie 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pleasantville 2-8, Buena Reg. 0-13.
Atlantic City 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Atlantic City
Singles—Juliette Loftus A d. Annika Marks 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. Madison Condurso A d. Charlotte Squillace 6-1, 6-4. Mayla Burns A d. Allie Fiore 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Emily Monacello and Kylie Kaukeano A d. Amanda Bogle and Sophia Elliott 6-2, 6-0. Serena Su and Ajra Jabin A d. Katrina Frey and Gianna Balestriere.
Records—Atlantic City 5-10.
Barnegat 4,
Point Pleasant Boro. 1
At Point Pleasant Borough
Singles— Madison Linton B d. Dayana Auquilla 6-4, 6-1; Emma Melito P d. Lily Spagnola 6-1, 6-1; Paige Menegus B d. Sarah Caldes 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.
Doubles— Caitlin Anderson-Ava Baker, Barnegat, d. Julia Ferrara-Charlotte St. Martin 7-6, 6-1; Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez, Barnegat, d. Mackenzie Smith-Jayden Thompson 6-0, 6-2.
Records— Barnegat 10-9; Point Pleasant Borough 4-11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.