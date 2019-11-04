Sarah Cipkins and Gina Geraci each scored once to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Gloucester Tech in the South Jersey Group III semifinals Monday.
The third-seeded Mustangs (15-6), ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, will play top-seeded Ocean City in the championship Thursday.
The two programs compete in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.
The Red Raiders (21-2), ranked fourth in The Elite 11, defeated Mainland twice this season— 5-0 on Sept. 11 and 5-0 on Oct. 2.
The Mustangs’ Katie Bretones made 10 saves. Julia Kaes had an assist.
Mainland led 1-0 at halftime.
Morgan Riley made three saves for the Cheetahs (16-7). GCIT is ranked ninth in the Elite 11.
S.J. Group I semifinals
(2) Woodstown 1
(6) Buena Reg. 0 (OT)
Sadie Boatright made three saves for Woodstown (16-3). The Wolverines will play top-seeded Audubon in the championship Thursday.
Jessica Perella made 13 saves for the Chiefs, who finished the season 13-5-3.
S.J. Group II semifinals
(1) Haddonfield 5,
(5) Pinelands 0
Katie McCormick scored twice and had one assist for Haddonfield (16-4-2). Allison Tighe and Keegan Douglas each scored once and had one assist. Jordan Siok scored once. Rachel Bonnet had one assist. Maya Olimpio made eight saves.
Haddonfield, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, will host second-seeded Cinnaminson in the finals Thursday.
Brenna DeVoe made 13 saves for the Wildcats (13-4-1).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.