LINWOOD — Jordan Lipford scored a game-high 24 points to lead fifth-seeded Cherry Hill West to a 60-30 victory over the fourth-seeded Mainland Regional on Wednesday in the South Jersey Group III high school boys basketball quarterfinals.
The Lions will play the winner of top-seeded Moorestown and ninth-seeded Seneca in the semifinals Friday
“We weren’t particularly fantastic in terms of shooting the ball,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “But a lot of that was (Cherry Hill West) defense. Give them a lot of credit. Their kids play really hard and are always in good spots.
“Quite frankly, we struggled a little bit with our pace.”
The Mustangs trailed 24-5 in the second quarter. But they were aggressive on defense, forced turnovers and went on a 14-4 run to close out the half.
Mainland senior Tony Tamanini led with 12 points — all from 3-point range. Tamanini made three of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“We weren’t doing much offensively, so I felt like I had to step it up as a shooter,” said Tamanini, 18, of Northfield. “I think that gave us a little confident boost going into the half.”
Mainland trailed 28-19 at halftime.
“I would love to say it was something I said.” Williams says when asked about the second-quarter run. “But they are a tough and resilient group.
“They made that big push, but unfortunately I think they were spent to make another push in the second half.”
Kareem Spence, a 5-foot-9 junior, added seven points. JaQuan Mace, a 5-foot-8 senior, scored five. Luke Mazur, Nana Osunniyi and Tommy Travaligne each scored two.
“It was great,” Tamanini said about his career at Mainland. “Most of those guys in that locker room I’ll be friends with my entire life.”
The Mustangs won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division title. Mainland also advanced to the CAL Tournament semifinals.
Mainland finished the season 20-8.
“They fought hard all season long,” Williams said.
“Each time we’ve been down this year, they responded well and put us in a position to win. But that didn’t happen tonight."
CHW;19 9 15 17— 60
Mainland;5 14 6 5— 30
MR—Tamanini 12, Mace 7, Spence 5, Mazur 2, Osunniyi 2, Travaligne 2
CHE—Lipford 24, Smith 13, Melvin 11, Huff 19.
3-pointers—Tamanini (4), Mace MR; Huff (3) CHW.
Records—MR 20-8; CHW 20-8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.