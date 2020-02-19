WAYNE — The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team traveled about three hours Wednesday to compete in the state Public B semifinals.
After a 130-mile bus ride to Passaic County, and a 22-minute delay in the meet’s scheduled start time, the Mustangs were anxious to dominate the pool.
Cole Garbutt won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.11 seconds to lead second-seeded Mainland to a 95-75 victory over third-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North at Passaic County Technical Institute.
Mainland (13-2), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, will swim for its fifth straight state title against top-seed Montgomery at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The College of New Jersey. Montgomery beat fourth-seeded Tenafly 114-56.
The Mustangs captured their sixth straight South Jersey Public B title last week with a 98-72 victory over Ocean City.
“It’ll feel amazing (to win the state title) and to be a part of such a legacy,” said Garbutt, a 17-year-old senior from Linwood. “It would be really impressive.”
Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt and Charlie Sher won the 200 medley relay (1:44.02) to take a 10-4 lead to start the meet.
West Windsor won the next two races (200 freestyle and 200 individual medley) and finished second and third in the 50 freestyle to take a 33-29 lead.
“All year, we have gone down a little bit in the beginning, “Mainland coach Brian Booth. “But our boys stayed calm and focused. They knew we had a lot of time to catch up.”
Garbutt then won the butterfly. Bushay (56.33) and Matt Giannantonio (57.60) finished second a third, respectively.
Mainland took a 42-36 lead and never looked back.
“It was amazing,” Garbutt said. “Our team never disappoints us. It’s very impressive to see how far we can go, especially because of the lack of people this year. It’s really impressive how we are stepping up to the plate.”
Senior swimmer Destin Lasco, the three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, did not swim for Mainland this winter, but is training in Philadelphia for the Olympic Trials.
The Mustangs also lost Erik Truong and Skylor Booth (Booth’s son), both first-team Press All-Stars last season, to graduation.
“It’s exciting,” Brian Booth said. “Going into the year, we were not sure where we would be as a team. I’m happy to get back (to the state final game). It’s a good feeling for our boys. They work hard, and I’m happy for them.”
The Mustangs warmed up for 30 minutes after they arrived around 4 p.m., but West Windsor was late to the meet. Mainland had to wait around while its opponent warmed up, causing the meet to start 22 minutes later.
But Brian Booth said that had nothing to do with losing two of the first three races.
“It didn’t really bother us,” he said. “We are used to warming up before the other teams at our pool and then resting. I think it worked in our favor.”
Garbutt agreed.
“We were confident throughout the meet,” the senior said. “It was kind of funny they weren’t here. We thought ‘maybe they weren’t going to show.’ But it didn’t really bother us. They walked in, and it was a nice meet.”
Mainland won three of the last six races.
Liam Garbutt, Cole’s younger brother, won the 100 freestyle (48.90). Bushay won the 100 breaststroke (55.83) to extend the lead to 78-62.
With the score 85-71, Cole, Ryan Brown, Bushay and Liam won the final race— the 400 freestyle— in 3:26.51.
Liam also won the 50 freestyle (22.31).
“I’m happy with how we swam,” Booth said. “We haven’t swam in a week. Coming off the Ocean City meet, I was happy to see how we responded and got back in the water and battled.”
State Public B semifinals
(2) Mainland Reg. 95
(3) West Windsor-Plainsboro North 75
At Passaic Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay—MR (Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt, Charlie Sher) 1:44.02
200 Freestyle—Jim Zen WW 1:51.72
200 IM—Ethan Yuen WW 1:58.11
50 Freestyle—Liam Garbutt MR 22.31
100 Butterfly—C. Garbutt MR 55.11
100 Freestyle—L. Garbutt MR 48.90
500 Freestyle—Mike Wojtenko WW 5:03.37
200 Freestyle Relay—WW ( Zhen, Jon Hu, Alex Ho, Yuen) 1:31.15
100 Backstroke— Bushay MR 55.83
100 Breaststroke—Yuen WW 1:02.10
400 Freestyle Relay—MR (C. Garbutt, Ryan Brown, Bushay, L. Garbutt) 3:26.51.
Records—Mainland 13-2, WW 13-1
