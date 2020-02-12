Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Mainland Regional boys swimming team, including Liam Garbutt, center, celebrates their sixth-straight South Jersey Public B championship after defeating Ocean City 98-72 at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday in Deptford Township. Garbutt won two races — the 50-yard freestyle (21.77) and the 100 free (48.14) — and was on the winning 400 free relay.
Mainland's Mason Bushay does the backstroke during Wednesday's meet against Ocean City at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Steve Gooden competes against Mainland during Wednesday's meet at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Mainland boys win sixth straight sectional swimming title; story on B1
Mainland's Cole Garbutt competes during Wednesday's meet against Ocean City at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Mainland swimmers cheer on their teammaters during Wednesday's meet against Mainland at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Pat Agnellini does the breaststroke during Wednesday's meet against Mainland at the Gloucester County Institute of Technology on February 12, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Winning six straight South Jersey titles sounds pretty automatic, but Mainland Regional High School boys swimming coach Brian Booth knew his team needed a special effort Wednesday to make that happen.
Mainland responded with its fastest meet of the season and beat an improved Ocean City team 98-72 in the South Jersey Public B championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. Mainland has now won the South Jersey Public B crown from 2015-2020, and must now win its next two meets to capture its fifth consecutive state title.
The top-seeded Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 12-2 on the season. Ocean City, seeded second and No. 9 in the Elite 11, ended the dual meet season at 9-4.
Mainland brothers Cole and Liam Garbutt alternated wins during a four-race run as Mainland took the early lead and kept the Red Raiders from making it close toward the end. Cole won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 56.88 seconds, and Liam followed that up with a win in the 50 freestyle in 21.77. Cole then won the 100 butterfly in 54.45 seconds, and Liam followed by taking the 100 freestyle in 48.14.
“It’s amazing (to win another South Jersey title),” said Cole Garbutt, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “It’s the third year we’ve done it since I’ve been here. Nothing’s guaranteed, so it’s amazing that we’ve made it this far. We’re very grateful.”
Mainland will meet an opponent to be determined in a Public B state semifinal on Feb. 19 at Passaic County Institute of Technology in Wayne. The semifinal parings will be announced Friday.
Mainland’s Mason Bushay, Aaron Thompson, Cole Garbutt and Charlie Sher won the 200 medley relay that started the meet, and the Mustangs also took third in that race and led for good at 10-4. Both Garbutts were in the winning 400 freestyle relay at the end with Bushay and Ryan Brown.
“Everyone stepped up today,” Booth said. “We’re not a large team in numbers but the kids that we have are all very solid for us. I couldn’t be more pleased with the effort they put up today. Everyone, I think, was dropping times across the board.
“We’re back at practice (Thursday) to try to put ourselves in a position to be successful in that next meet.”
Destin Lasco, the three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year, did not swim for Mainland this year, but is training in Philadelphia for the Olympic Trials. The Mustangs also lost Erik Truong and Skylor Booth (Brian’s son), both first-team Press All-Stars last year, to graduation.
“We’ve lost a lot of people throughout the years, but we really wanted to see how far we could go,” Cole Garbutt said. “It was a great team effort. We’re very happy with how we’re doing.”
Ocean City’s Steve Gooden won the 200 freestyle by three body-lengths and the 500 freestyle by more than half a pool length. The junior combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with Pat Armstrong, Gavin Neal and Ethan McCarron to slice the Mainland lead to 69-55.
Freshmen Bushay and Thompson won the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively, to clinch the win for Mainland.
“I was nervous,” said Bushay, a 14-year-old Northfield resident. “They’re a really good team, but I had my team supporting me. We’ve come a long way and I’m really happy to be on a team that’s done this well.”
Ocean City coach Shane McGrath was happy with his team’s performance.
“We definitely thought we could keep that meet closer and I honestly thought if we do everything perfect, and that doesn’t always happen, I thought we could have won today,” McGrath said. “Mainland responded with much faster times than they did against Shawnee (in a 93-77 win on Monday). They were tough and they’ve been there before. My hat’s off to coach Booth and their program, but like I said, our guys worked really hard to be here this year. That’s two years in a row we’ve been here. We want some more.”
