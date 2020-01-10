Monica Iordanov swam a leg in two winning relays to lead the undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team to a 128-38 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference meet Friday.
Iordanov, along with Samantha Camey, Summer Cassidy and Riley Hieb, won the 200-meter medly relay in 2 minutes, 16.19 seconds. Iordanov, along with Laci Denn, Sophie Sherwood and Camery, also won the 400 freestyle relay (4:21.78).
Iordanov also won the 100 butterfly (1:09.52) for the Mustangs (8-0).
The Villagers’ Carley Volkmann won the 400 freestyle in 5:27.73. Izzy Rossi won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.27) for OLMA (1-4).
At Mainland Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay— MR (Samantha Camey, Monica Iordanov, Summer Cassidy, Riley Hieb) 2:16.19; 200 Freestyle— Ella Culmore MR 2:33.14; 200 IM— Emma Barnhart MR 2:53.51; 50 Freestyle— Rileigh Booth MR 30.38; 100 Butterfly— Iordanov MR 1:09.52; 100 Freestyle— Madeline Falk MR 1:03.81; 400 Freestyle— Carley Volkmann OLMA 5:27.73; 200 Freestyle Relay— MR (Grace Gallagher, Summer Cassidy, Barnhart, Morgan Brennan) 2:01.13; 100 Backstroke— Sophie Sherwood MR 1:14.81; 100 Breaststroke— Izzy Rossi OMLA 1:22.27; 400 Freestyle Relay— MR (Laci Denn, Sherwood, Iordanov, Camey)4:21.78
Records— Mainland 8-0; OLMA 1-4
Atlantic City 123,
Holy Spirit 43
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay—AC (Olivia Kulakowski, Sara Tran, Cass Scott, Alex Siganos) 2:20.64; 200 Freestyle—Melissa Tran AC 2:29.83; 200 IM—Megan Fox AC 2:36.08; 50 Freestyle—S. Tran AC 29.00; 100 Butterfly—Scott AC 1:19.61; 100 Freestyle—S.Tran AC 1:04.31; 400 Freestyle—Kara Graybill AC 5:13.02; 200 Freestyle Relay—AC (Fox, S. Tran, Scott Graybill) 1:59.35; 100 Backstroke—Kulakowski AC 1:14.16; 100 Breaststroke—Grace Kaplah HS 1:26.27; 400 Freestyle Relay—AC (Graybill, Fox, Kulakowski, M. Tran) 4:25.20.
Records— N/A.
From Thursday
Vineland 102,
Middle Twp. 68
At Vineland, meters
200 Medley Relay— V (Lena Luciano, Carli Hullihen, Ava Levari, Vanessa Williams) 2:16.28; 200 Freestyle—Alaina Merighi V 2:22.63; 200 IM— Levari V 2:42.28; 50 Freestyle— Sarina Wen M 31.39; 100 Butterfly— Levari V 1:11.04; 100 Freestyle—Merighi V 1:03.56; 400 Freestyle—Luciano V 4:50.57; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (Merighi, Williams, Hannah Jara, Levari) 2:01.19; 100 Backstroke— Luciano V 1:13.18; 100 Breaststroke—Natali Illieva M 1:29.76; 400 Freestyle Relay— V (Merighi, Angie Mainiero, Hullihen, Luciano) 4:34.02.
Records— Vineland 3-3; Middle 4-1.
Boys swimming
From Thursday
Absegami 51,
Cape May Tech 43
At Brigantine Aquatic Center
yards
200 Medley Relay—CMT (N/A) 1:56.38; 200 Freestyle— Adam Bailey A 2:05.09; 200 IM— Johnny Sahl A 2:18.19; 50 Freestyle— Joey Sica A 23.31; 100 Butterfly— Bailey A 1:00.24; 100 Freestyle— Sica A 56.52; 400 Freestyle— Steve Olson CMT N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay— A (Andrew Zheng, Ali Mohommad, Chris Douglas, Sica) 1:47.47; 100 Backstroke— Sahl A 1:03.44; 100 Breaststroke— Voinea CMT 1:16.12; 400 Freestyle Relay— A (Bailey, Douglas, Sahl, Sica) 3:48.71.
Records—Absegami 2-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.