Mainland Regional High School junior Amirah Giorgianni became the first regional champion coach Clayton Smith has had in his more than 20 years with the program. Giorgianni, in her first season competing in the sport, is the No. 2 seed in the 180-pound bracket and will wrestle at 2 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Mainland Regional wrestling coach Clayton Smith, left, directs Amirah Giorgianni during a practice last week in Linwood.
LINWOOD — Amirah Giorgianni played basketball her entire life.
But the Mainland Regional High School junior attempted something different this winter: wrestling.
“Basketball was not working for me anymore, so I thought why not try it,” said Giorgianni, 16, of Somers Point.
“I’m a rough girl. I have all brothers (Sherman Miller, 10, KeShaun Rolls, 10, and Kyre Rolls, 4), so I really wanted to try wrestling.”
The move has paid off for Giorgianni and the school’s wrestling program.
Giorgianni is the second seed in the 180-pound state girls wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall that begins Thursday. She won the Girls South Regional title Feb. 23 at Williamstown High School. Giorgianni will wrestle at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against the winner of the quarterfinal between Maria Taseva, of Elmwood Park, and Haylee Adorno, of Delran.
“It was amazing,” Giorgianni said of winning the regional title. “It is still unbelievable. When I first started, I never thought I could win something like this. I worked so hard for this. I just want to thank my coaches for having confidence in me and making it possible for me to win.”
Giorgianni is only 157 pounds. Even though she is smaller than most of the other girls she wrestles, Mainland coach Clayton Smith said her quickness, strength and athleticism “is an advantage over the bigger, slower girls.”
Smith, who has been an assistant and the head wrestling coach at Mainland for a combined 20 years, said he never had a regional champion until Giorgianni.
“She has been a very pleasant surprise,” Smith said. “Regardless of whether you are male or female, wrestling is a tough sport. To do it as well as she does, it really says something. It really is amazing.”
Giorgianni is the only girl on Mainland’s team. But that doesn’t bother her.
“At first I was like, ‘Wow, it’s all boys,’” she said. “But they treat me like everybody else. There really is no difference. They practice with me and help me get better.
“I am really glad I did this.”
Giorgianni aims to recruit more girls next season.
“I know a lot of girls in this school that would have success like I do,” she said.
Smith is confident Giorgianni will attract more girls to the team next season.
“Amirah is a real joy to coach,” Smith said. “She works hard and never gives up or quits, regardless of the score or situation. That was shown in her final match (at regions). She’s very coachable.”
The junior plans to compete in the offseason wrestling tournament.
“I’m sad the season is ending,” she said. “But I want to stay in shape. I’m excited for next season.”
Giorgianni made an impressive run at the regional tournament.
After receiving a first-round bye, she picked up pins in 1 minute, 27 seconds, 1:19 and 3:04 to advance to the final bout against top-seeded Gina Novello, of Jackson Memorial.
Giorgianni then earned a 4-3 decision in double overtime to capture the regional championship. She trailed early in the bout, but fought back and won via an escape.
“I am going to approach it with an open-mind,” Giorgianni said. “Obviously, I am going in with confidence. I am not nervous. I’m going to take it one match at a time and go in just wanting to win.”
Lower Cape May Regional’s Joelle Klein also won the regional title at 215 pounds and will be making her second straight trip to state tournament. She will wrestle either Donna Walker, of New Brunswick, or Naliya Rivera, of Kingsway Regional.
