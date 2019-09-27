The Mainland Regional High School girls volleyball team beat visiting Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2-0 on Friday.
The (7-4) won with set scores of 25-15, 25-18.
Captain Emma Zurawski led Mainland with 13 service points, three aces and two kills. Co-captain Savannah Goff had 12 service points, six aces and five assists.
Oakcrest 2,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Oakcrest defeated Egg Harbor Township 25-14, 25-14.
Angel Larson had five kills and an ace for Oakcrest. Emma McErlain had four kills and seven assists, Haley Duffy had two kills, nine assists and four aces.
Absegami 2,
Pleasantville 0
Absegami (10-1) beat Pleasantville 25-22, 25-11.
Kaylin Flukey led the Braves with 11 kills and eight digs. Kailyn Fortis had 18 assists and five digs.
Jackie Fortis added six kills and four digs.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Manchester Twp. 0
Pinelands won in two sets, 25-19, 25-8.
Bailey Lawrence led play for Pinelands Regional (10-3) with 17 service points, 12 assists, four digs, three aces and a kill.
Emma Capriglione had five digs, four assists, four kills, a block and a service point.
Britney Houseworth had eight digs, five service points, an ace, an assist and a kill.
Destiny Adams led Manchester Township (1-9) with four kills and two blocks.
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Southern Regional (13-2) beat Central Regional (6-6) 25-15, 25-9.
The Rams were led by Stephanie Soares with 14 assists, eight service points and five digs.
Rachael Pharo had eight service points, three digs and two aces. Gianna Schiattarella had eight kills, four service points and a block.
Lacey Twp. 2,
Point Pleasant Beach 0
Lacey Township (5-6) beat Point Pleasant Beach (1-11) 25-6, 25-17.
Lacey was led by Lacey McKim with 18 assists, 10 service points, four aces and two digs.
Rebecca Lorton had nine service points, four aces and three kills. Maggie Ann Hodges had eight service points, five digs, two kills and an ace.
Emma Nagy led Point Pleasant Beach with four digs, three kills and two aces.
Victoria Waldron had eight digs for Point Pleasant.
