Paul Rutherford / Provided
Justin Liu, a 2017 Mainland Regional High School graduate, helped the Massachusetts Institute of Technology men’s swimming team beat three ranked teams over the weekend.
The Engineers beat No. 11 Williams College 147/5-140.5 and No. 6 New York University 152-142 in a tri-meet Friday. On Saturday, they topped No. 13 Tufts 155-139 to improve to 8-1.
MIT is ranked fourth in NCAA Division III in the most recent College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America poll.
Liu, a sophomore, was second in the 50-yard freestyle (21.03 secpmds) and was on the winning 200 free relay (1:23.43) in the tri-meet sweep. In the win over Tufts, Liu swam on the winning 200 free relay (1:22.42) and was second in the 100 free (46.03).
Liu, a junior, helped the Mustangs win two state Group B team titles. He also was a six-time individual state champion.
Two of Liu’s former teammates had strong days for D-I Lehigh University over the weekend as well.
Glenn Lasco (Mainland) had a four-win day for Lehigh in a 195-93 win over Bucknell. Lasco won the 50 free (21.04), the 100 free (46.30) and the 200 free (1:42.02). He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.05) that included Joey Rogers (Mainland).
T.J. Given (Holy Spirit) swam on Drexel’s winning 200 free relay team that won with a pool-record time of 1:24.11 in the Dragons’ 173-127 win over Georgetown in Washington D.C.
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on Montclair State’s winning 200 medley relay (1:45.92) in a 117-86 win over William Paterson. Steven Barnard (Absegami) swam on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:45.96). Dorsett also won the 200 individual medley (2:04.85) and the 100 free (50.36). Barnard won the 200 backstroke (2:04.47).
Holy Spirit High School graduate C.J. Barnes is having a fantastic senior season for the Mor…
Dominick Sheppard (St. Augustine Prep) swam on Rowan’s winning 400 free relay (3:10.48) in a 161-139 win over The College of New Jersey. He was also second in the 200 free (1:44.27).
For TCNJ, Andrew Duff (Egg Harbor Township) was on the winning 200 medley relay (1:32.94). He was also second in the 100 breaststroke (58.75).
Women’s swimming
Ryan Styer (Ocean City) won the 50 free (24.05) and swam on Drexel’s winning 200 medley (1:44.17) and 200 free (1:36.74) relays in a 161-138 win over Georgetown. She was also second in the 100 free (53.28).
Aly Chain (Ocean City) swam on Iona’s winning 200 medley relay (1:53.55) in Iona’s 173-79 win over Manhattan. She was also second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.10).
Maggie Wallace (Ocean City) was second in the 1,000 free (10:14.38) for Indiana in a 174-120 win over Purdue.
Amanda Nunan (Ocean City) swam a personal best in the 1,000 (9:39.55), the third fastest time in Tennessee history, to win the event in the Volunteers’ 199-101 win over Georgia. She also won the 500 free in 4:45.06.
Melanie Milam (Vineland) won three races for Stevenson in a 49-37 loss to McDaniel. She won the 200 individual medley (2:18.03), the 500 free (5:30.17) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.21).
Kayli Hernandez (Oakcrest) was third in the 100 backstroke (1:06.70) and third in the 200 backstroke (2:26.17) for Widener in a 159-103 win over Ramapo.
Ashley Lawler (Mainland) won the 1-meter dive (154.65 points) for William Paterson in a 122-96 loss to Montclair State. On Jan. 20, she was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Diver of the Week for a second straight week.
Women’s indoor track and field
Ayana Culhane (Absegami) was second in the shot put (46 feet, 11.75 inches) for Hampton at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Kristin Siegle (Buena Regional) finished 18th in the mile (4:55.34) for Rider at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston.
Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) was third in the 60 hurdles (8.63) and fourth in the triple jump for Rutgers at the Terrier Classic. Iyanla Kollock (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) was fourth in the 60 dash (7.77). Ajae Alvarez-Tyler (EHT) was on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:47.05).
Kierston Johnson (Oakcrest) ran on Rowan’s third-place 4x200 relay (1:48.35) at the Coach I Open at Franklin & Marshall. She was also third in the 60 dash (8.15). Melina Johnson (EHT) ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (4:12.51) and was ninth in the 400 (1:02.76). Sophia Gresham (Ocean City) was ninth in the long jump (4.90 meters).
Men’s indoor track and field
Twins Alex and Robert Dessoye (EHT) ran on Bucknell’s second-place 4x400 relay (3:20.04) at the Gulden Invitational it hosted. Alex also won the 500 (1:06.23), beating Robert (1:06.55).
Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine) was fourth in the 60 hurdles (7.86) for Penn State at the Rod McCravy Memorial Invite in Lexington, Kentucky. He also ran on the fourth-place 4x400 relay (3:11.04).
Donald Vineyard (EHT) ran on Rider’s fourth-place 4x800 relay (7:46.29) at the Terrier Classic.
Eric Barnes (EHT) ran on Rutgers’ fifth-place distance medley relay (9:57.07) at the Terrier Classic.
Amir Brock (EHT) was 42nd in the 200 (22.89) for Villanova at the Dr. Sander Invitational/Columbia Challenge at The Armory in New York.
Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) won the long jump (6.91) for Georgian Court at the Ursinus Collegeville Classic. DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton) was third in the 400 (51.95). Michael Suarez (Pinelands) was eight in the high jump (1.73). At the Franklin & Marshall Diplomat Open, Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was fourth in the shot put (14.88).
Last Tuesday, New Haven’s Liam Andersen (Southern) was named the Northeast 10 Field Rookie of the Week for his performance the week prior at the Lyons Invitational.
Justin Bishop (Mainland) won the 400 (50.03) for Rowan at the Coach I Open. He also ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:23.36). Rakim Coyle (Wildwood Catholic) won the long jump (6.63) and was on the fourth-place 4x200 (1:34.87). John Nguyen was fourth in the 60 hurdles (8.63). Esteban Delgado (Absegami) was sixth in the 800 (2:01.52), and Keishaun Joga (Absegami) was ninth (2:03.71). Kevin King (Ocean City) was ninth in the 60 hurdles (8.84). Rob Gardner (Hammonton) tied for seventh in the pole vault (4.11).
Wildwood Catholic's Jahlil White signs with Temple
Wildwood Catholic's Taj Thweatt signs with West Virginia
“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line.
"Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”
Baseball
Cedar Creek's Luke Vaks signs with Old Dominion
EHT's Sean Duffy signs with High Point
Barnegat's Lucas Torres signs with Wagner
ACIT's Tony Santa Maria signs with Iona
Holy Spirit's Justin Jimenez signs with Frostburg
Cedar Creek's Steven Kaenzig signs with Hofstra
St. Augustine's Kenny Levari signs Old Dominion
Holy Spirit's Brandon Castellini commits to St. John’s
St. Augustine's Rob Ready signs with East Carolina
St. Augustine Brian Furey signs with Navy
Ocean City's Jacob McKenna signs with St. Joseph's
St. Augustine's Alex Hunt signs with Iona
EHT's Bobby Baxter signs with Columbia
Women's Lacrosse
Middle's Maddie Barber signs with Temple
Middle's Kira Sides signs with LaSalle
Barnegat's Maddy Santorelli signs with Montclair State
Barnegats Maddie Schleicher signs with William Smith
Golf
St. Augustine Prep's Drue Nicholas signs with North Carolina State
Men's Lacrosse
Mainland's Colin Cooke signs with High Point
St. Augustine David Burr signs with Rutgters
St. Augustine's Wilson Carpenter signs with Lehigh
St. Augustine's Steven DelleMonache signs with Robert Morris
St. Augustine's Logan Hone signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Joey Serafine signs with NJIT
St. Augustine's Brayden Steere signs with Wagner
Men's Crew
St. Augustine Prep's Josh Diggons signs with University of Washington
Holy Spirit's Jake Curran signs with LaSalle
Holy Spirit's Joe Glenn signs with Drexel
Women's Crew
Holy Spirit's Haley Bramante signs with Drexel
Ocean City's Margaret Kane signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Mollie Knoff signs with Drexel
Holy Spirit's Bailey Harris signs with University of Connecticut
Ocean City's Claudia Scherbin signs with Clemson
Holy Spirit's Abby Fuscaldo signs with East Michigan
Mainland's Paige Ortzman signs with UCLA
Holy Spirit's Jules Lynch commits to Tulsa
Ocean City's Emma Finnegan signs with Rutgers
Holy Spirit's Kayla Driscoll signs with Drexel
Men's Soccer
St. Augustine's Kyle Bartleson signs with St. Joseph's
Women's soccer
Absegami's Allie Tierney signs with Kutztown
Men's Swimming
Mainland's Destin Lasco signs with California
Women's Track and Field
Mainland's Claire Pedrick signs with Lehigh
Men's Cross Country
Mainland's Kevin Antczak signs with North Carolina State
Softball
EHT's Kaitlyn Riggs signs with Stony Brook
Vineland's Devin Coia signs with Monmouth
Pilgrim Academy's Annalise Lopresti signs with Bryant
Atlantic City's Katie Master signs with Central Connecticut State
Field hockey
Ocean City's Chloe Prettyman signs with Shippensburg
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
