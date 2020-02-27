OCEAN CITY — Cadence Fitzgerald sat in the stands at Stockton University and watched the last time the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team played in a Cape-Atlantic League final.
The Mustangs sophomore made sure she will have a better view this Saturday when Mainland again plays for the title.
Fitzgerald scored six points in the final three minutes to propel fourth-seeded Mainland to a 42-40 win over top-seeded Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League semifinal at Ocean City on Thursday night. Fitzgerald sank a fast-break layup with 2 minutes, 59 seconds to put the Mustangs up 38-36. They never trailed again.
“I knew we were in a position where we have to get a bucket,” she said. “We have to score. I’ve gotten a lot more confident as the season has gone on. I know my teammates have my back.”
Fitzgerald sank 5 of 6 shots to finish with 14. Mainland standout Kylee Watson scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.
Marianna Papazoglou scored a game-high 15, and Gabby Turco contributed 14 for the Crusaders.
Fans filled Ocean City’s gym for the second of Thursday’s two semifinals. The crowd reacted to every basket.
The game was filled with momentum changes. Wildwood Catholic jumped to a 9-2 run. Mainland responded with a 17-0 run.
Turco couldn’t have been any timelier for the Crusaders.
She scored on a driving layup just before the halftime buzzer.
Just before the third quarter buzzer, she stole a pass and banked in a 27-foot 3-pointer to tie the game.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter. Fans of both teams took turns chanting “Defense, defense.”
Once Fitzgerald gave the Mustangs the lead, she made sure they kept it.
She sank two foul shots with 1:31 left to put Mainland up 40-37.
Fitzgerald made a wide-open layup off a pass from the 6-foot-4 Watson to make it 42-37 Mainland with eight seconds left.
“They were really pressuring hard, and I found the open spots,” Fitzgerald said. “Luckily, I have Kylee, who can chuck it over their heads so accurately. She got it right to me.”
Mainland will meet third-seeded Atlantic City in the CAL title game at noon Saturday at Stockton University. As an eighth grader, Fitzgerald watched Mainland beat Ocean City 41-39 in the 2018 final.
“I can’t wait,” she said of Saturday. “I’m really pumped. I’m excited. It’s such a big gym.”
Fitzgerald played junior varsity as a freshman. She has emerged as one of the Mustangs’ key players as this season has progressed.
“It’s great to have quality players, but you can’t win without quality kids,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “Her mentality. It’s aggressive. That’s what makes (Fitzgerald) different.”
Mainland Regional 11 8 15 8 — 42
Wildwood Catholic 9 5 20 6 — 40
MR — Hafetz 6, Watson 9, Schoen 5, Fitzgerald 14, Boggs 8
WC — Casiello 9, Papazoglou 15, McCallion 2, Turco 14
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.