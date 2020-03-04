Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LINWOOD — Kylee Watson and the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team played Winslow Township in the playoffs three out of the last four seasons.
The standout senior knew what to expect Wednesday night.
Watson scored a game-high 28 points to lead the top-seeded Mustangs to a 53-46 victory over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
But the game was close and competitive until late in the fourth quarter.
“Winslow is a very good and well-coached team,” Watson said. “They are very athletic. We knew coming into it that any game we play, everyone would be giving it 100% of their effort.
“So no matter what, we have to come in with the mindset that they are the best team in the state.”
Mainland built a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. But Winslow finished the quarter on an 11-6 run. The Mustangs led 23-21 at halftime.
Winslow continued to keep the score close and eventually took a 29-27 lead with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Mainland soon tied the score, and junior Lila Schoen made a 3-pointer to give Mainland a 32-29 lead.
“It was a tight game,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “(Winslow) is super athletic. They did a good job.
“But I’m proud of the girls. We were a little rattled early, but they took care of it when we needed to late in the game.”
Winslow sophomore Tireya Wyatts made a layup with 5:51 left in regulation that tied the score 38-38.
But Watson made back-to-back layups, including being fouled under the basket as the ball went through the net. The McDonald’s All-American and Oregon University-bound forward made the ensuing free throw to give Mainland a 43-38 lead.
“We definitely struggled a little bit, especially defensively,” Watson said. “We allowed too many easy scores. We struggled a little bit offensively too. So we got into a different motion in the fourth quarter and it led us to the win.”
Mainland sophomore Cadence Fitzgerald made two layups in the closing minute — both assisted from Watson after grabbing defensive rebounds and launching the ball down court to the wide open Fitzgerald to extend the lead to 51-42.
Fitzgerald finished with 17 points. Kaitlyn Boggs scored five.
“We made a couple adjustments offensively (in the fourth quarter) to feature (Watson) down low,” Betson said. “And then (Fitzgerald’s) baskets on the breakaway put the game away.”
Mainland hosts fourth-seeded Absegami in the semifinals Friday. The Braves defeated fifth-seeded Timber Creek 48-44 in the quarterfinals after they trailed by 10 points with less than four minutes remaining.
Last season, the Mustangs defeated Absegami 46-34 in the quarterfinals en route to winning the state championship.
Absegami just returned sophomore Jackie Fortis from injury after missing the entire regular season. Betson said her addition makes the Braves even more competitive.
“Absegami is tough,” Betson said. “But we will do our best to get ready.”
Watson is determined to achieve that again before graduating.
“Everyone has one goal in this tournament,” she said. “And that is to make and win South Jersey championships and hopefully move on to the next level. Every single team has that same goal, and we need to have that same mindset.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.