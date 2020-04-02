Lehigh University really impressed Mainland Regional High School senior Drew DeMorat in his three visits there.
The 17-year-old Linwood resident liked the fact that Lehigh football, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team, has a good history in the Patriot League.
DeMorat, an outstanding student, also liked Lehigh's reputation as a high-quality academic school.
Then there's the fact Lehigh, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is not far from home.
The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker, who was the team MVP for the 10-1 Mustangs in the fall, committed to play for the Mountain Hawks as a prefered walk on.
"I'm really looking forward to it. It's going to be fun," DeMorat said. "When I visited the school, it checked all the boxes.
"It's a dream come true. I've been playing football since I was in the second or third grade, and my goal since I was little was to play college football."
Lehigh will play at Lafayette on Nov. 21 in the teams' 156th meeting.
"The Patriot League is really good football," DeMorat said. "Lehigh plays teams like Fordham, Holy Cross and Lafayette, and Lehigh has won the league a lot."
The Mountain Hawks, coached by Tom Gilmore, were 4-7 last fall and 3-3 in the Patriot League. They are looking for their first winning season since going 9-3 and making the FCS playoffs in 2016.
DeMorat will major in mechanical engineering.
"Lehigh is one of the highly-ranked schools in that field," DeMorat said.
Lehigh is a two-hour drive away, according to the Mainland senior.
"I'm glad my parents (Gene and Michelle) and my friends can come and see me play," he said.
Mainland won its second straight West Jersey Football League Independence Division championship this fall.
The first-team Press All-Star led the Mustangs with 96 tackles and had 32 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception. The Mustangs held opponents to an average of 11 points per game.
He also played fullback and caught a pass for a two-point conversion.
"Drew is one of the best linebackers I've ever coached," Mainland football coach Chuck Smith said. "He's very smart and instructable. He was the playcaller and leader of the defense. You tell him something one time, and he knows what to do. He did everything well — in the weight room, in practice and on game day.
"He's one of the top five in career tackles at Mainland, and he missed most of his sophomore year with an injury."
Mainland went 1-9 in each of DeMorat's first two years, and then went 8-3 in 2018 and 10-1 in 2019.
"Drew was one of a group of guys who trained at 5:30 a.m. every day in the offseason to get ready the last two years," Smith said. "They trained religiously and developed a great chemistry, and it showed on the field."
