Dean Hall discovered this week the best place to talk football is the beach.
The Mainland Regional High School quarterback works for the Longport Beach Patrol.
Since the Mustangs opened with a 24-6 defeat of Overbrook last Thursday, several people, including former Mainland players Brad Eissler (class of 1996) and John Rochford (class of 2003) have stopped by Hall’s lifeguard stand to chat about Mustangs football.
That hasn't happened in awhile.
The Mustangs (1-0) will host Absegami (0-0) in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Friday night should be something to see,” Hall said. “Everybody is talking about it. I feel like (Mainland) is going to be the place to be Friday night.”
Mainland was one of the state’s premier programs in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. But the Mustangs haven’t had a winning season since they finished 12-0 and won the South Jersey Group IV championship in 2008. They haven’t been 2-0 since 2009. They haven’t won a home game since they beat Egg Harbor Township on Thanksgiving 2016.
The Mustangs relied primarily on underclassmen the past two seasons and finished a combined 2-18. Those players now are more experienced, bigger and faster.
“We want to win for the community,” Hall said. “We want to get respect back for our school. Going 2-0 is our goal right now.”
The Mustangs impressed against Overbrook. Hall ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Mainland rushed for 340 yards as a team. Running back Tyquan Campbell carried 14 times for 97 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Sonny Fraser and defensive back Jose Salome each made four tackles.
“I think you see maturity (in Mainland),” Absegami coach Dennis Scuderi Jr. said. “The maturation process is pretty much over for them, and they’re into that cycle where they’re playing kids with experience.”
Friday will be Absegami's season opener.
“It’s hard,” Scuderi said. “You sit there and watch everybody else get started last week. I think at this point in the year all the kids want to pay football in real games.”
That Mainland has played and Absegami hasn’t could put the Braves at a disadvantage. Absegami played two game-like scrimmages this preseason, but it’s hard to simulate the emotion of an actual contest.
“Generally, if you ask most football coaches, they see the most improvement in their team from Week 1 to Week 2,” Scuderi said. “You’re getting all the first-game jitters/mistakes (out of your system).”
Last seaosn, the Braves finished 5-5 and lost in the first round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs to eventual champion Shawnee. Will Harned will start at quarterback for the Braves on Friday.
“He was jayvee player for us last season,” Scuderi said. “He’s kind of like an old-school player. He’s kind of like a gym rat. He listens to everything you say, eats it up, processes it and then takes it and applies it to what he’s doing on the field.”
Freshman Ray Weed, who competed with the junior Harned for the quarterback spot, will start on defense and play multiple positions on offense, including wide receiver.
“He’ll be all over the place,” Scuderi said. “He’s a tremendous athlete.”
After Friday’s game, both teams will have six contests left before the Oct. 27 playoff qualifying date. Friday’s game will not define either school's season, but there’s no denying what a quick start can mean to a high school football team.
“In today’s game, there’s so many other distractions outside of football,” Scuderi said, “you want to make sure you keep your kids in it as long as you can.”
Few things motivate a team more than some early-season wins.
