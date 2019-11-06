Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland’’s Ja’Briel Mace #4 runs past Ocean City’s Brad Jamison #33 during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Fans will have to wait one more day for the high school football playoff game between rivals Mainland Regional and Ocean City high schools.

Mainland athletic director Michael Gatley announced Wednesday the first-round South Jersey Group IV game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday in Linwood instead of its previously scheduled time of 6 p.m. Friday.

"We did have a security issue last week after the game," Gatley said. "Sometimes you have to err on the side of caution."

The Mustangs defeated the Red Raiders 21-6 last Friday. Mainland is the No. 2 seed in South Jersey Group IV, while Ocean City is the No. 7 seed.

"Playing a team twice in a row brought with it some potential issues that could reoccur," Gatley said. "I credit Ocean City with their cooperation. We just want people to have a great football game and have there not be any concerns."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments