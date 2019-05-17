110418_spt_sjcc 1

Mainland Regional’s Kevin Antczak and Ocean City’s Alexa Palmieri race their way to victories during the South Jersey Group III championships Saturday in Franklin Township. ‘This is so exciting. As I got closer to the finish line, it just got more and more exciting,’ Antczak said. A gallery of race photos is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

 Charles J. Olson / for the press

Mainland Regional High School senior Kevin Antczak delivered an impressive performance at Holmdel Royal Rumble track and field meet Thursday night.

Antczak ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 19.65 seconds to finish 15th in the 1,600-meter race, which featured many of the state's top runners. Sean Dolan of Hopewell Valley won in 4:12.69.

Antczak's time is the fastest by a Cape-Atlantic League runner this season. It is the 10th fastest in the CAL history. Brett Johnson of Ocean City holds the CAL record with a 4:09.03 at the 2009 Meet of Champions.

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

