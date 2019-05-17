Mainland Regional High School senior Kevin Antczak delivered an impressive performance at Holmdel Royal Rumble track and field meet Thursday night.
Antczak ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 19.65 seconds to finish 15th in the 1,600-meter race, which featured many of the state's top runners. Sean Dolan of Hopewell Valley won in 4:12.69.
Antczak's time is the fastest by a Cape-Atlantic League runner this season. It is the 10th fastest in the CAL history. Brett Johnson of Ocean City holds the CAL record with a 4:09.03 at the 2009 Meet of Champions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.