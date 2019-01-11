The Mainland Regional and Holy Spirit high school boys basketball teams played a typical Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday game.
It came down to the final seconds.
Jake Cook scored 18 points and Luke Mazur added 17 as visiting Mainland stave off Holy Spirit and won 68-66.
Mazur sank 1 of 2 with 4.4 seconds left to put the Mustangs up by two points. Christian Kalinowski (18 points) running 3-pointer from just over halfcourt bounced off the rim as time expired.
Mainland led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. The Mustangs built their lead in the second quarter as Mazur scored 10 points in that period.
Angelo Barron added 14, including a pair of key baskets in the fourth quarter. JaQuan Mace made a key block as mainland protected a one-point lead in the final seconds.
Joe Glenn, a 6-foot-8 junior, led Spirit with a career-high 27 points. Jack Cella came off the bench to score all 11 of his points in the second half.
The National Division is one of the CAL's most competitive. Each game seems to be decided in the final two minutes. Both Spirit and Mainland are now 7-4.
Holy Spirit 14 12 22 18 – 66
ML – 14 23 16 15 – 68
ML – Zanaras 11, Barron 14, Cook 18, Massari 8, Mazur 17,
HS – Kalinowski 18, Gerena 2, LaMonaca 7, Glenn 27, Cella 11
