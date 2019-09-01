WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — After three seasons without coaching soccer, Chris Connolly missed developing players and helping a team reach its potential.

And, mainly, he just missed being around the sport.

“I’m a soccer guy,” Connolly said after a scrimmage with Washington Township last month. “I love soccer.”

Connolly coached the Mainland Regional High School girls team from 2006-2014. During his tenure, the Mustangs advanced each season to the sectional tournament and captured Cape-Atlantic League divisional titles.

Mainland, which opens its season at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Vineland, also qualified for the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association tournament in 2007 and 2009.

Connolly became the assistant coach in 2015 but stepped down after that season to spend more time with his family.

He remained the Mainland boys tennis coach in the spring, a position he has held for 15 years, but something was absent.

That missing piece was soccer.

This season, the 46-year-old returns to coach the girls soccer team, replacing Alex Weidman, who will coach the boys team this fall. Weidman succeeds Chris Meade, who recently stepped down to spend more time with his children.

“I really wanted to come back, especially with the love of the game I have,” said Connolly, of Northfield. “The kids are great. They put a good effort in. I really enjoy coming to practice every day.”

And the players feel the same way.

“It’s nice to have a new coach that had success in the past,” senior midfielder and forward Gina Geraci said. “It’s a totally new perspective, but I feel like we are meshing and getting along really well. It’s nice.”

Connolly inherits a team coming off a dominant 2018 season.

The Mustangs captured the inaugural CAL Tournament title and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

Mainland finished 19-4, setting a program record for victories, and captured the CAL National Division title.

But this season, the program is young after graduating some key players, including Alivia Handson, who was The Press 2018 Girls Soccer Player of the Year and is currently a defender at Bucknell University.

“We still have high expectations for this season,” senior forward Meghan Pellegrino said. “We are young, but we are tough. It’s going to be a challenge, but if we keep working our hardest, we will have a chance.”

Mainland also graduated first-team Press All-Star midfielder Christine Napoli, now plaing for St. Bonaventure University, and second-team All-Star Kailyn Gallagher.

“We are going to miss them on the field,” said Pellegrino, 18, of Somers Point, “but we do have a lot of fresh faces that are ready to step up in those positions.”

The Mustangs return senior goaltender Madison Dougherty, who had six shutouts last fall, senior midfielder and forward Sarah Cipkins and sophomore defender and forward Camryn Dirkes.

Sage Glover, a sophomore midfielder and forward, and Serena D’Anna, a junior midfielder and forward, also are expected to be key players this season.

The defense is less experienced, but Connolly said that gives the younger players an opportunity to grow.

“It’s going to be tough (to repeat last year’s success),” Connolly said. “Obviously, we have a lot of growing and gaining experience to do, but we want to be competitive and get better every game.”

Connolly added that Ocean City enters the season as the team to beat in the National Division.

Mainland won the CAL American title from 2015-2017 before moving to the National last season and keeping its divisional championship streak alive.

“Our goal is still to win the CAL, try to go five times (in a row as a division champion) and hopefully make it far in the playoffs,” Geraci, 17, of Linwood said. “We are really excited for the season.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments