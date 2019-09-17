The undefeated Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team won both first and second doubles en route to a 4-1 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
Mainland improved to 6-0, while Absegami fell to 3-4.
In first doubles, the Mustangs’ Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner defeated Dhara Patel and Simone Graziano 6-2, 6-0. Mainland’s Anusha Yangala and Ella Post won 6-2, 7-5 over Aleeza Moschella Lilynn Custodio in second doubles.
The Braves’ Sarbjeet Devi defeated Khushi Thakkar 6-0, 7-5 in first singles. The Mustangs’ Madi Hafetz beat Olivia Hughes (7-6, 5-7, 10-7), and her teammate Charlotte Walcoff beat Kaelin Kwok (6-0, 6-1).
Lacey Twp. 3,
Barnegat 2,
At Lacey Twp.
Singles— Madison Linton B d. Angel Dong 6-0, 6-1; Lily Spagnola B d. MaryCate McRae 6-3, 6-2; Isabella Grippaldi LT d. Alianna Aguiar 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles— Sydney Farmer-Alexa Trenholm LT d. Haley Jencik-Kiara Montanez 6-3, 6-3; Allison Staub-Morgan McGinley LT d. Caitlin Anderson-Paige Menegus 6-4, 6-2.
Records—Lacey 6-2; Barnegat 5-4.
Millville 4,
Cumberland 1
At Millville
Singles—Savannah Falk C d. Anna Azari 1-6, 6-4. Phoebe Baldasarre M d. Amy Jespersen 6-2, 6-0. Karleigh McCafferty M d. Julia Fath 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Adonai Martinez and Aurora Ryan M d. Emma Walder and Brenna Snively 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. Emily Bishop and Rebecca Butcher M d. Annakela Modri and Justina Paulino 6-2, 7-7, (3-7).
Records—M 9-1, C 5-2.
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Lakewood 1
At Lakewood
Singles— Sandra Castillo L d. Saige Pharo 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Britney Azzara PR d. Yasmi Saucedo 6-2, 6-1; Angie Papa PR d. Magalini Lopez 6-1, 7-0.
Doubles— Carli King-Holly Meyer PR d. M.Elias-T.Gonzalez 6-4, 6-1; Kaszuba-Alyssa Hadzovic PR d. N/A 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Pinelands 3-5; Lakewood 1-5.
Oakcrest 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Saloni Garg d. Yani Mcneil 6-1, 6-2; Sydney Green d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-1, 6-1; Anshruta Chidananda d. Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep d. Christie Paul-Diana St. Martin 6-2, 6-1; Cece Capone-Kylee Astleford d. Keanni Dupont-Ke’Najia Jamison 6-2, 6-0.
Records—O 6-3; P 1-5.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5,
Our Lady of Mercy 0
At Lower Cape May Regional
Singles—Emily Worster d. Grace Hamburg 6-4, 6-2; Viktoria Simonsen d. Lia D’Orio 7-5, 6-4; Delaney Brown d. Maris Horner 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Abby Sachs-Hope Sandhoff d. Julie Andaloro-Jessica Haddad 6-2, 6-1; Riley Sullivan-Sophia Levin d. Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli 6-3, 6-4.
Records—OLMA 4-3; LCM 6-0.
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Charisse Tigrado C d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Jenna Crawford C d. Cassidy Gerstle 6-0, 6-0. Chloe Golebiewski C d. Veronica Butler 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.
Doubles—Tarani Nethagami and Kat Pacheco C d. Gianna Scotti and Brooke Perez 6-3, 7-7, (7-4). Julia Flynn and Rebecca Einwec C d. Shelby Fulmer and Gianna Leslie 6-0, 6-0.
Records—N/A.
Holy Spirit 5,
Middle Twp. 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles—Morgan Grimmie d. Samantha Braun 6-0, 6-0; Lorena Saavedra d. Abigail Smith 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Pasquale d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Gresham-Katie Deritis d. Ava Elisano-Riley Rekuc 6-1, 6-3; Marlea Shannon-Cassidy Ross d. Samantha Payne-Aislin Robb 6-2, 6-2.
Records—HS 6-1; MT 3-6.
Ocean City 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Jordan Moyer OC d. Samantha Phung 6-1, 2-6, 7-6; Brynn Bowman OC d. Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-3; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Kate Carter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles—Ashley Devlin-Emily Tumelty OC d. Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall 6-4, 6-2; Cynthia Brown-Brooke Powell OC d. Madison Braithwaite-Cecilia Munoz 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Records—Ocean City 3-2; EHT 4-1
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 4,
Egg Harbor Twp. 1
At Mainland Reg.
Singles—Khushi Thakkar M d. Samantha Phung 6-2, 7-6; Madi Hafetz M d. Ema Cadacio 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff M d. Jamie Theophall 6-2, 7-3.
Doubles— Hannah Carson-Anna Geubtner M d. Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theopall 6-4, 7-5; Cecilia Munoz-Madison Braithwaite EHT d. Ella Post-Lexi Jacob 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Mainland 6-0.
Point Pleasant Boro. 3,
Pinelands Reg. 2
At Point Pleasant Borough
Singles—Dayana Aquila PPB d. Saige Pharo 6-3, 6-2; Emma Melto PPB d. Britney Azzara 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Cauldes PPB d. Angia Papa 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Holly Meyer-Carli King PR d N/A 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Emily Kaszuba-Courtney Burns PR d. Jayden Thompson-Mackenzie Smith 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Pinelands 2-5; PPB 2-4.
Boys cross country
Cape May Tech wins twos
Cape May Tech 21, Middle Twp 37;
Cape May Tech 15, Pleasantville 50;
Middle Twp. 15, Pleasantville 50
At Cape May County Park
1. Irvin Marable P 17:20; 2. Gabriel Monore P 18:10; 3. John Hargest MT 19:03; 4. Eddie Oakley CMT 19:04; 5. Frank Basik CMT 20:19; 6. Jared Maloney CMT 20:36; 7. Calvin Nguyen CMT 20:43; 8. Luke Seddon CMT 20:45; 9. Robert Murray CMT 21:08; 10. Caleb Warner CMT 21:23; 11. Ed Lord MT 21:31; 12. Johnny Lombardelli MT 21:34; 13. Conner Allen MT MT 21:34; 14. Zach Brown MT 21:46; 15. Jack Cleffi CMT 21:47.
Records— N/A.
Absegami WINS TWICE
Absegami 15, ACIT 50;
Absegami 17, Bridgeton 45
At Absegami
1. Jared Cushlanis A 17:45; 2. Jack Foley A 18:08; 3. Derek Michael A 18:14; 4. Yonathan Casas B 18:25; 5. Will Cushlanis A 18:37; 6. Matthias Ngo A 18:48; 7. Jaice Reyes ACIT 18:50; 8. Chris Hasher ACIT 19:09; 9. Dan Guillame ACIT 19:49; 10. Keonce Joga A 19:54.
Records— Absegami 2-1; ACIT 1-3; Bridgeton 0-4.
Hermits win twice
St. Augustine Prep 20, Vineland 35; St. Augustine Prep 19, Atlantic City 40; Vineland 23, Atlantic City 36.
At St. Augustine Prep
1. Dave Kenny SA 18:03; 2. Luca Covino SA 18:11; 3. Nick Galinus SA 18:25; 4. Primit Patel V 18:48; 5. Xavyon Rosa V 18:49; 6. Angelo Mowninan AC 19:17; 7. Nahigan Sheikn AC 19:30; 8. Nick Stanchina SA 19:44; 9. Ankit Kapodia V 20:03; 10. Vinny Polistina SA 20:40.
Ocean City 21,
Mainland 38
At Mainland Reg.
1. Kevin Antczak M 15:05; 2. Kuke Kramer O 16:07; 3. Owen Ritti O 16:08; 4. Max Kelly O 16:14; 5. Tyler Green O 16:15; 6. Linden Wineland M 16:20; 7. Anthony Conte O 16:33; 8. Blake Corbett M 16:43; 9. Brendan Schleter O 16:51; 10. Mike Forely O 16:57; 11. Cameron Ditroia O 17:02; 12. Frank Fabi O 17:20; 13. Nick Ferzetti O 17:22; 14. Gave McCamick O 17:27; 15. Mike Katsiff O 17:37.
Records—Ocean City 4-0; Mainland 3-1.
Buena wins against Lower Cape May Regional and Wildwood Catholic.
Buena Reg. 15, Wildwood Catholic 45; Buena Reg. 26, Lower Cape May Reg. 31; Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Wildwood Catholic 45
At Lower Cape May Reg.
1. Zeb Hinker L 18:24; 2. Jeremy Haas B 18:38; 3. Elijah Jackson L 20:08; 4. Zach Strause B 21:21; 5. Brandon Strouse B 21:23; 6. Kyle Walters B 21:24; 7. Sean Murphy L 21:23; 8. Jesse Coombs L 21:43; 9. Anthony Ferrucci B 22:01; 10. Alex Tarquinio B 22:18; 11. Kayden Platania B 22:38; 12. Philip Jordan L 23:05; 13. Anthony Gentile L 24:06; 14. James Sawyer W 24:19; 15. Jackson Tubertini B 24:20.
Girls cross country
Absegami stays undefeated
Absegami 23, ACIT 34;
Absegami 15, Bridgeton 50
At Absegami
1. Jana Baligod A 22:43; 2. Mariyah Ware ACIT 22:52; 3. Diana Gomez B 23:14; 4. Abigail Perez B 23:31; 5. Alyssa Mansala A 24:11; 6. Jaymira Ware ACIT 24:48; 7. Diamond Mclaughlin A 25:03; 8. N/A A 25:11; 9. Mariela Maldonado ACIT 25:30; 10. Sarymar Perez B 26:20; 11. Isabella DeStephano A 27:22; 12. Andrea Brandt A 29:36; 13. Beyone Lino ACIT 30:67; 14. Jasmin Vu A 30:25; 15. Selene Quinteno ACIY 30:48.
Records— Absegami 2-0; ACIT 1-3; Bridgeton 0-4.
Atlantic City wins twice
Atlantic City 23, Vineland 32; Atlantic City 15, Our Lady of Mercy 50
At St. Augustine Prep
1. Kim Zarate V 21:54; 2. Fawe Haney AC 22:15; 3. Nina Ceccanechio O 22:29; 4. Samantha Marks O 22:42; 5. Megan Fox AC 22:57; 6. Annie Weisbecker O 24:39; 7. Stephanie Zozthian V 24.40; 8. Najita Hussdin AC 24:45; 9. Annette Rufino AC 24:54; 10. Pauline J AC 25:20.
Wildwood Catholic wins twice at Lower Cape May Regional
Wildwood Catholic 23, Buena Reg. 32; Buena Reg. 23, Lower Cape May Reg. 34; Wildwood Catholic 21, Lower Cape May Reg. 38
At Lower Cape May Reg.
1. Sammy Andress W 23:13; 2. Hailey Carano B 24:03; 3. Dani Gallo B 24:16; 4. Alyia Grey-Rivera W 25:24; 5. Iris Sanchez L 26:08; 6. Shea Bonner L 26:21; 7. Ellie Pfaffman W 26:29; 8. Rosie Peter W 26:31; 9. Ella McIlhenney W 26:42; 10. Karley Jacobs B 27:05; 11. Hailey Steifel L 27:19; 12. Anaya Jones B 27:23; 13. Madison Hoover B 28:16; 14. Camryn Diller W 28:22; 15. Destinee Thompson B 28:38.
Panthers win twice
Middle Twp. 25, Cape May Tech 30;
Cape May Tech 15, Pleasantville 50;
Middle Twp. 15, Pleasantville 50
At Cape May County Park
1. Sofia Jurusz MT 21:01; 2. Lindsay CMT 21:12; 3. Maya Harper P 21:26; 4. Emily Letts MT 21:29; 5. Jayne Seitz CMT 21:41; 6. Alex Ramirez MT 21:51; 7. Emie Fredrick CMT 22:08; 8. Emily Hess MT 24:04; 9. Gia Taylor CMT 24:12; 10. Marian Kurz MT 24:27; 11. Megan Douglass CMT 24:39; 12. Alexis Sykes CMT 25:07; 13. Julia Risko MT 25:12; 14. Cat Bostard MT 25:17; 15. Jemma Kraft CMT 25:18.
Records— CMT 3-1; MT 4-0; P 0-4.
Ocean City 28,
Mainland Regional 29
At Mainland Regional
1. Casey McLees O 19:37; 2. Becca Millar O 20:15; 3. Alyssa Turner M 20:17; 4. Alexa Palmieri O 20:50; 5. Madeline Corbett M 20:55; 6. Savannah Hodgens M 21:01; 7. Giselle Obergfell M 21:19; 8. Lily Malone M 21:32; 9. Sydney Luff M 21:44; 10. Melissa Guido O 21:50.
Girls volleyball
Hammonton 2,
Highland Reg. 0
Hammonton won its first match in program history 25-18, 25-22. Sloane Genovese had a team-leading 10 kills for the Blue Devils (1-4). Emya Mays led with 10 digs and five service points. Gianna Caporale had six service points and five digs. Arwyn Russell had seven service points and three digs. Julia Sulzner had nine service points and four digs. Tiffany Paretti led the team with six assists and had four service points.
Southern Reg. 2,
Toms River North 0
The Rams won 25-11, 25-10. Stephanie Soares led the team with 20 assists and 10 service points. Gianna Schiattarella had 10 kills. Riley Vaughn had nine assists, four aces and three kills. Rachael Pharo had six service points and five kills. Regina Ingling had four digs. Corinne Hughes had two service points.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Barnegat 0
Pinelands Regional (6-2) beat Barnegat (2-3) Tuesday 25-22, 25-20.
The Wildcats were led by Allison Grotts with 20 assists, seven service points, three digs and a block.
Emma Capriglione had seven kills, five service points, five aces, four blocks, three digs and one assist.
Ciara Rheiner had five kills, three service points, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Olivia Anderson had five kills, one block, one dig and a service point. Sharon Benson had four service points, two kills, one block and an ace.
Taylor Martin had three digs. Carly Brunke had three digs and a service point. Brittney Houseworth had six digs and a kill.
Adranna Dancisin had six digs. Morgan Muller had four service points, three digs and three kills.
Barnegat was led by Morgan Giaccone with 18 assists, three digs, two service points and a kill.
Veronica Tikhomirova had nine service points, seven digs, seven kills and six aces. Valencia Gosser had four kills, a block, an assist and a service point.
Hannah Kelly had three kills, and three digs. Patria Moreno had thee digs, two kills, two assists and a service point.
Kaya Foy had two kills. Julianna Padilla had six digs and a service point.
Robbiann Erskine had two kills and a dig. Nina Soberano had two service points, a dig and an ace.
Lakewood 2,
Lacey Township 1
Yarlin Ozoria led host Lakewood (4-2) with 14 kills, 12 digs and eight service points. Lacey fell to 2-4.
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 2,
Timber Creek 0
The Mustangs won 25-8, 25-13. Bella Canesi had 12 service points, six aces and three kills.
Emma Zurawski had nine service points, one ace and one kill. Savannah Goff and Cadence Fitzgerald each had five assists. Franky Pilli had five kills. Nikki Faragher had three kills.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.