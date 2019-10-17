GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Thursday's Atlantic County Cross Country Championships at Stockton University saw some familiar faces in first place.
Mainland Regional High School senior Kevin Antczak won the boys race for the second year straight. For the girls, Egg Harbor Township senior Olivia Shafer repeated as champion.
Around race time, the temperature was in the low 60s with winds over 20 mph. Coming down the final stretch to the finish line, runners had to face the full force of those gusts as they blew right in their faces.
Antczak, however, was only worried about his competition.
"I still felt pretty confident (going into the race)," said Antczak, 17, of Northfield. "I didn't focus on the time at all, so the conditions didn't really change anything."
The senior finished the five-kilometer race in 15 minutes, 34.13 seconds, 40 seconds ahead of sophomore teammate Linden Wineland in second place.
The Eagles had their own first-second finish in the girls race. About 27 seconds behind Shafer was junior teammate Mikki Pomatto.
According to Pomatto, it's a winning combination they've grown accustomed to.
"All season, me and Olivia went undefeated in our conference," said Pomatto, 16, of EHT. "Being one and two again just puts even more pressure on us for the next race."
Shafer said her strategy in dealing with the wind was to try her hardest to ignore it.
"I had to just remain tough the whole time and not think about how much pain I was in during the whole thing," the 17-year-old senior said.
For the team scoring, Mainland took the boys and girls championship for the second year in a row.
"Linden Wineland really stepped up big to get second," Mainland boys coach Dan Heyman. "That was nice to get a one-two.
"The guys are coming around."
Wineland finished in 16:15.59 to help the Mustangs win the boys title. The team finished with 56 points, followed by Cedar Creek (68) and St. Augustine Prep (93).
Although EHT got the one-two in the girls race, Mainland gained an edge with its pack. Senior Madeline Corbett finished third at 19:47.34, and teammates Savannah Hodgens (20:17.45) and Alyssa Turner (20:32.13) finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Sophomore Lily Malone finished tenth at 21:09.70.
"We have a really solid pack," Mustangs girls coach Brian Smith said. "Our top five girls finished within a minute of each other, so the compression between one and five is really our strength this year."
With all the county races wrapping up Thursday, the focus now shifts to the Cape-Atlantic League championships at Millville's New Jersey Motorsports Park next Thursday. Antczak and Shafer were last year's individual champions, and Ocean City's girls and boys won the team championships. Mainland's boys and girls finished second.
