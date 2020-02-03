Mainland Regional High school senior Brayden Pohlman committed to play football at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
The 17-year-old Linwood resident will join the Golden Bears' defensive line in search of titles.
"I'm excited to get out to Kutztown," Pohlman said. "They're a powerhouse (NCAA Division II) school. They're competing for national championships, and that's what I want to do when I get there."
Kutztown is a member of the Eastern Division of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
Pohlman started playing football in the fourth grade after his family moved to New Jersey from Las Vegas. He played for the Linwood Panthers until high school.
"(I like) the competitiveness and the grind you have to do to be good at it, and the family aspect with your teammates because you go to war with them every week," Pohlman said.
For the last nine weeks, Pohlman has been rehabing his knee after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL. He injured it in late September in a game against Bridgeton but decided to forgo immediate surgery so he would not miss the rest of the season.
He returned to the field only a month later, on Nov. 1 in a 21-6 homecoming game win against Ocean City.
"The rehab is going good," Pohlman said. "I'm a little ahead of the process. Just building up muscle now, and hopefully next month I'll be able to start being able to jog."
Mainland coach Chuck Smith said Kutztown is getting a great young man.
"I can't speak enough about him," Smith said. "He's a gentleman. His football prowess is phenomenal. Leadership-wise, he's unreal. He was a two-year captain. On the field, I know opposing teams had a game plan against him because he controlled the side of the field he was on. I think he's going to do extremely well."
Pohlman is looking forward to the higher level of play in the PSAC.
"Everyone playing at the collegiate level is an all-star on their high school team," Pohlman said.
He had considered taking a year between high school and college to further heal the knee, but then Kutztown came knocking.
"I went up there, and I just fell in love with it," Pohlman said. "Just the family aspect of the team, being able to be proud to go out there with your brothers each week. The definitely have that. The campus is beautiful. It's not too small of a school, not too big. ... It just felt like the perfect place to me."
He plans to study exercise science with the hopes of becoming a personal trainer. He'd like to open his own business training athletes and passing on his skills.
Pohlman, who was an all-conference player his junior and senior years, will join a winning team helmed by seventh-year coach Jim Clements.
Clements is 48-20 overall. In 2019, the Bears were 11-2 overall, undefeated in their conference and reached the second round of the Division II tournament.
Pohlman has verbally committed and expects to sign his national letter of intent Wednesday. He'll receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship.
Vineland's Tyreem Powell signs with Rutgers
St. Augustine Prep's Isaiah Raikes signs with Texas A&M
Millville's Solomon DeShields signs with Pitt
Welcome, Solomon DeShields!— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019
ATH • Millville, New Jersey#H2P ✍️ #2ManyLights0n pic.twitter.com/RmgQv1E2or
Cedar Creek's Max Melton signs with Rutgers
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y.@melton_max #CHOP | #RVI2I0N | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/EIiq4qCfH8— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 18, 2019
Millville's Shamore Collins signs with Sacred Heart
Welcome to the Pioneer Family!— SHU Football (@SHU__Football) December 18, 2019
DE Shamore Collins
Millville HS #FearThePioneer pic.twitter.com/kx8OXR4CHw
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.