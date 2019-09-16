Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainland's Chase Petty #3 delivers a pitch against Cedar Creek's during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland’s Chase Petty #3 steals second base against Cedar Creek’s Steven Kaenzig #18 during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Mainland's Chase Petty #3 delivers a pitch against Cedar Creek's during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mainland's Chase Petty in action during playoff game against Absegami. May 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Mainland’s Chase Petty #3 steals second base against Cedar Creek’s Steven Kaenzig #18 during high school baseball game at Mainland Regional High School Monday May 6, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Chase Petty has been named to USA Baseball's 17U National Team Development Program.
Petty, 16, of Somers Point, pitches and plays shortstop for Mainland Regional High School, and the announcement last week of his spot on the team came at the end of a six-month selection process.
It began with a 40-pitch private evaluation in early March that lead to a second tryout. He missed that because of a torn meniscus, but after surgery and five weeks of recovery, he was able to do another 35- or 40-pitch bullpen session for evaluation.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
That lead to a third tryout in New York, where he showcased as a two-way player pitching and working out at shortstop. That performance put him on USA Baseball's Northeast Regional Team, good for a trip to Cary, North Carolina.
Petty played four games there, pitching in two and spending time at shortstop. In Cary, 250 kids were winnowed to 32. Petty was one of these.
Normally, there's one more tryout to select the final 12, but it was rained out and he had to wait until September 10 to learn if he made the team via live stream at Charlie's restaurant on Shore Road in Somers Point.
"That whole day, I was stressing out," Petty said. "I was unsure, but when they finally announced my name ... it felt amazing."
Petty, a Mainland junior, has been involved in baseball his whole life.
"I was at a baseball game my first day out," he said.
His father, Robert Petty, coached the Northfield Redbirds then, and his newborn son went from the hospital to a game.
He started playing when he was 4. Petty played local ball in Millville, where he lived for 14 years, and joined a travel team when he was 9.
He's lived in Somers Point for two years and trains at and travels with the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville.
"My favorite part of the game is the competition," Petty said. "As a pitcher, you have to work every player like they're one through four in the lineup. Going pitch by pitch for every batter, my mind just clears, it's like a getaway for me."
Baseball already has led to travel for Petty. He's been to California twice, when he was 13 and again this summer when he played games in San Diego and Compton.
Petty continues to train and looks forward to the 2020 season at Mainland. "I'm trying to build up muscle, trying to lift more, trying to get stronger," he said.
"Right now, I can't wait for the high school season," Petty said. "That's what I'm looking forward to for baseball. Then, in late July or early August, we start (at USA Baseball)."
Petty will be one of 40 players on the 17U roster that will split into two teams to practice and scrimmage around the country.
Ultimately, the 17U development team serves as a tryout for the 18U National Team that travels around the world. This year's 18U team will play in South Korea, Taiwan and California.
Petty wouldn't be the first to represent New Jersey on the National Team. Anthony Volpe and Jack Leiter, both of whom were MLB draft picks this year out of Delbarton School in Morristown, Morris County, were on the 2018 team.
Mainland coach Billy Kern said, "It's a testament that he's made it this far. He's an extremely hard worker, and we're proud of him. We're looking forward to a successful season."
The Mustangs were 17-6 last year. Petty missed the first month with his rotator-cuff injury but still managed to bat .409, strike out 30 and give up one earned run in 19 innings. He pitched a no-hitter against Holy Spirit.
"I would like to play baseball, I guess, until probably about 40," Petty said. "As long as it takes me."
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.