Mainland Regional High School boys soccer players Joey Cino and Thomas Napoli are now 15-and-under national champions with their club team, Real JFC.
Real JFC (the J is for Jersey) beat rival PA Dominion of Harleysville, Pennsylvania 2-0 on July 28 in Overland Park, Kansas, to win the United States Youth Soccer national title. The Real JFC 15U team, based in Medford, is coached by Jon Kopytko, a Stockton University men’s soccer assistant coach and former player.
It was the first USYS national title for Real JFC and Kopytko’s first as a coach.
“It feels great to win. It’s as good as it gets for us, the highest level in club soccer," Kopytko said. "It was scoreless (in the championship game) till the last eight minutes, but I felt like it was coming. We were playing well."
Kopytko said that Cino, a 5-foot-9, 140-pound left outside back, and Napoli, a 5-foot-7, 145-pound defensive center midfielder, almost never come off the field for Real JFC. The coach had high praise for both.
"I think Joey and Thomas played every single minute of the tournament," Kopytko said. "Joey is arguably the best left outside back in the country his age. He made the Best 11 Team last year at the (USYS) Tournament. We attack with our outside backs, and Joey is a big part of that. He's fast and physical, and he's very technical. He's good with his feet, and he's very good one-on-one defensively."
Kopytko called Napoli the team's rock.
"Thomas is strong in the midfield and he goes from box to box to box," Kopytko said. "He's a key component in possession and a central part of our defense. He's the full package. I couldn't ask for a better player at center mid."
Napoli thought it was really cool to win a national title.
"We lost in the finals last year (in the 14U division) and that sort of motivated us," said Napoli, a 15-year-old Linwood resident and a rising sophomore at Mainland Regional High School. "Every team had a different style. They (PA Dominion) were bigger and physical, and we like to have possession.
"It helps in high school to be a club player. Sometimes I play against club teammates in high school. I play the same position at Mainland. Club will start back up after the high school season."
Napoli said that a center midfielder is something like a point guard in basketball. "You distribute everything," Napoli said.
Real JFC was 1-1-1 in Group A in pool play at the eight-team USYS Tournament, but advanced. The Medford team beat Downtown LVSC (Las Vegas) 3-2 in the semifinal on July 27 and won the final the next day on goals by forwards Milton Jones (a Glassboro resident) and Cade McGrath (Moorestown).
"It feels good to win. We worked hard to get back there," said Cino, also a 15-year-old Mainland Regional sophomore from Linwood. "The team played together pretty well.
"We definitely got better as the tournament went on. Our outside back attack moved the ball up to put crosses into the box. I thought we had a good chance. I work with our goalie, Matt Marino (Cherry Hill), really well. I play soccer pretty much all year. I try to put my best into everything."
Cino and Napoli were on the Real JFC U13 team that took third in the USYS finals in 2017. Last year, they played for the U14 title, but lost 2-1 to National Union (Michigan) in the final 10 seconds in the championship game.
"It was a heartbreaker last year," Kopytko said. "We used that as a chip on our shoulder to get back there this year."
