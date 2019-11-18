Mainland Regional High School senior Colin Cooke has verbally committed to play lacrosse for High Point University in North Carolina.
He's only the second Mustangs lacrosse player to go to an NCAA Division I program. The first was 2018 graduate Keegan Ford.
"I'm looking forward to it," Cooke said. "It should be a great opportunity for me."
The 17-year-old midfielder and Linwood resident started playing organized lacrosse in third grade but said he'd been playing even before that with his older cousins.
"I just love the ... pace of the game and the physicality," Cooke said. "It's always fast with still some skill and finesse involved."
Cooke moved from Mainland Youth Lacrosse to South Shore Lacrosse in seventh grade and continued with that program through last summer.
He joined Mainland Regional's lacrosse team as a freshman. He also played football his first two years of high school and swam his first three. As a senior, he's focused solely on lacrosse.
"I've been going to the weight room, down to the field to shoot, (doing) strength and agility work ... and playing wall ball," Cooke said.
"I'm working on my all-around game, both hands, trying to be the most versatile player I can be, especially offensively."
All of that will come in handy when he's playing for the Panthers in the Big South Conference.
"I'm looking forward to playing against the best guys in the country from all over the country," Cooke said. "It's a great test to see how I match up against them and it should be a fun way to play."
Mainland won the Cape-Atlantic League title in 2018. The conference split into divisions last season, and the Mustangs won the National Division. Cooke was a big part of their success, leading the team in ground balls with 111 and goals with 63.
He added 16 assists and was named a first-team Press All-Star.
Coach Clayton Smith said Cooke is on pace to break Mainland's career goals record. He's already broken the single-season goals record.
"I don't see anyone in the area that can go one-on-one with him," Smith said. "He has one or two dodges that make it very difficult to stop him."
"His lacrosse IQ is probably the best I've ever seen," Smith said. "He's good at being able to come off the field, see what he and other players are doing and help us, the coaches, figure out what to do."
Above all, Smith stressed that Cooke is humble and well respected.
Cooke said he looks forward to improving on Mainland's 12-7 record in his final scholastic season.
"I'm looking to finishing strong, having a successful season in the win column and hopefully win another conference championship," Cooke said.
Cooke has been offered a partial athletic scholarship from High Point University.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Billy Kroeger, Ocean City
The senior faceoff specialist won a program record and state-leading 301 faceoffs. He won 77 percent of his faceoff attempts and had a team-leading 156 ground balls. He finished his career with a program-record 765 faceoff wins. Kroeger will play lacrosse next season at New Jersey Institute of Technology.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK: David Burr, St. Augustine Prep
The junior scored a team-leading 44 goals to go with 23 assists. He led the Hermits' offense to reach the state Non-Public A semifinals.
ATTACK: Chuckie Magill, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior led the Caper Tigers offense with 41 goals and 30 assists. He was one of the captains on a team that finished 12-5 and advanced to the South Jersey Group I tournament.
ATTACK: Mikey Vanaman, St. Augustine Prep
The senior had a team-leading 41 assists and scored 33 goals for the Hermits. He will continue his lacrosse career next season at Wagner University.
ATTACK: Robbie Nawrocki, Cedar Creek
The senior scored 57 goals and 19 assists. Nawrocki, who will play lacrosse next season at Fairleigh Dickinson University, had 70 ground balls.
ATTACK: Dylan Vitale, Lacey Township
The senior led the Lions with 75 goals and added 22 assists. Vitale also had a team-leading 67 ground balls.
MIDFIELD: Marty Cattie, Ocean City
The senior scored 28 goals to go with 24 assists. He will play lacrosse next season at Salisbury University.
MIDFIELD: Colin Cooke, Mainland Regional
The junior had a team-leading 111 ground balls and led the Mustangs with 63 goals. He added 16 assists.
MIDFIELD: Logan Hone, St. Augustine Prep
The junior scored 33 goals to go with five assists to lead the Hermits midfield.
MIDFIELD: Noam Levy-Smith, Ocean City
The junior scored 49 goals to go with 10 assists. He earned All-American status this season, which is an honor only seven other boys lacrosse athletes in New Jersey receive.
MIDFIELD: Colin Velri, Oakcrest
The freshman scooped 45 ground balls for the Falcons. He scored 26 goals and had 21 assists.
DEFENSE: Bruce Kern, Absegami
The junior had 40 ground balls and was one of the top defenders leading the Braves this season. He also had 10 assists.
DEFENSE: Matt Gibson, Lower Cape May Regional
The junior had a team-leading 84 ground balls to go with 25 caused turnovers.
DEFENSE: Ethan Lamaina, Mainland Regional
The senior led the Mustangs' defense with 63 ground balls and nine caused turnovers. He will play lacrosse next season at Stockton University.
DEFENSE: Aidan Richardson, Cedar Creek
The senior scooped 43 ground balls. He added six goals to go with three assists.
DEFENSE: Kyle Saul, Ocean City
The senior had 43 ground balls for the Red Raiders. Saul, one of the best defenders in the Cape-Atlantic League, will play lacrosse next season at the University of Alabama.
GOALIE: Joey Serafine, St. Augustine Prep
The junior made 138 saves and posted a .640 save-percentage.
SECOND TEAM
Second Team
Attack
Cade Johnson
Southern Regional
Christian Kuhn
Ocean City
Ryan Liberty
Oakcrest
Paul McColgan
Absegami
Jake Schneider
Ocean City
Dominic Waltonowski
Lacey Township
Jake Zinckgraf
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Steve DelleMonache
St. Augustine Prep
Dominic Gagliardi
Mainland Regional
Matt Maggi
Absegami
Branden Smith
Lower Cape May Regional
Defense
Ryan Collins
Lacey Township
Zach Emmell
Cedar Creek
Teddy Grimley
Ocean City
Mitch McEntee
St. Augustine Prep
Kyle Rush
Mainland Regional
Mike Wiel
Lower Cape May Regional
Goalie
Charlie Dahl
Ocean City
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Sebastian Palmer
Sean Warren
Atlantic City
Sean Drew
Jordan Faustino
Jonah Mason
Barnegat
Dillon Balas
Cedar Creek
Jay Fraone
Kevin Dougherty
Egg Harbor Township
Andrew Venuto
A.J. Patroni
Holy Spirit
Andrew Constantino
Justin Curcio
Luke Spotts
Sam Phillips
Lacey Township
Chris Augustine
Ryan Giles
Kian Gonzalez
Mike Kudlacik
Lower Cape May Regional
Brandon Lambert
Trey McGrail
Mainland Regional
Brandon Batz
Devon Ford
Tom Kelly
Middle Township
Jack Butterfield
Ryan Nagle
Kyle Roscoe
Oakcrest
Kevin Albright
Jake Angier
Ethan Nelson
Ocean City
Anthony Inserra
Trent Laveson
Teddy Grimley
Southern Regional
Ben LoParo
Luke Maul
Ryan Sininsky
Ajani Stevenson
St. Augustine Prep
Danny Bennett
Wil Carpenter
Cole Murray
Player of the Year: Kira Sides, Middle Township
The junior scored 100-plus goals for the second consecutive season. She finished with 105 goals to go with 37 assists for a CAL-leading 142 points. Sides, a team captain, scored 290 goals and added 115 assists for 405 points throughout her three-year career.
First Team
Kelsey Andres, Millville
The junior scooped 102 ground balls and had 26 interceptions to lead the Millville defense. She also scored 29 goals.
Maddie Barber, Middle Township
The junior led the team with 69 assists and scored 54 goals. She finished with 123 points and 38 ground balls.
Anna Devlin, Ocean City
The senior scored 45 goals to go with 26 assists. Devlin added 77 draw controls and 59 ground ball. She finished her career with 187 draw controls and 177 ground balls.
Emily DiMarino, Ocean City
The senior scored 58 goals and had 37 ground balls. She also added 162 draw controls and 16 assists. DiMarino finished her career with 252 goals and 154 ground balls.
Danielle Donoghue, Ocean City
The senior scored 66 goals and added 55 assists. She also had 162 draw controls and 42 ground balls. Donoghue, who will continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s University, finished her career with 185 goals and a program-record 171 assists.
Sabrina Faulkner, Lower Cape May Regional
The freshman scored 56 goals and had 30 assists. She added 48 draw controls and 43 ground balls.
Abbey Fenton, Ocean City
The junior made 123 saves and posted a .460 save percentage. She had a career and program-record three shutouts and recorded 19 wins.
Emily Gargan, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman scored 60 goals to go with three assists. She had 84 draw controls and 54 ground balls.
Marissa Giancola, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 56 goals and had 37 assists for 93 points. She helped the Caper Tigers finish a program-best 16-5.
Hayley Henderson, Egg Harbor Township
The freshman midfielder led the Eagles with 73 ground balls. She had 59 points (50 goals and nine assists) and 60 draw controls.
Aubrey Hunter, Middle Township
The junior scored 41 goals and had 30 assists for 71 points for the Panthers.
Colleen Mason, Southern Regional
The senior scored 59 goals to go with 20 assists for 79 points. She had 40 ground balls and caused 29 turnovers.
Julianna Medina, Mainland Regional
The freshman scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Casey Murray, Mainland Regional
The sophomore scored 64 goals to go with 17 assists for 81 points. She added 32 forced turnovers and 31 ground balls.
Maddie Schleicher, Barnegat
The junior led the Bengals with 64 goals and 87 ground balls. She had seven assists and 71 points.
Abigayle Sinibaldi, Lacey Township
The senior scored 39 goals to go with 14 assists for 53 points. She led the Lions in draw controls (71), ground balls (54), forced turnovers (20) and interceptions (5).
Holly Yannacone, Southern Regional
The senior attacker scored 41 goals to go with 33 assists for 71 points. She also scooped 33 ground balls.
Second Team
Attack
Catherine Agostini
Atlantic City
Jolena Cordasco
Holy Spirit
Ashley Devlin
Ocean City
Karianna Eagle
Pinelands Regional
Rylee Johnson
Southern Regional
Laine Walterson
Egg Harbor Township
Midfield
Adrianna Dodge
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Olivia Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Kylie Giordano
Millville
Mary Meduri
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Haleigh Schafer
Absegami
Defense
Eden Brojakowski
Lower Cape May Regional
Calista Dodaro
Lacey Township
Kylie Elwell
Egg Harbor Township
Maris Horner
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Phoebe Ohnuemuller
Oakcrest
Goalie
Mia Slick
Middle Township
Honorable Mentions
Absegami
Kelly Askins
Liz Picardi
Atlantic City
Megan Dougherty
Mackenzie Smith
Barnegat
Lexi Jackson
Chloe McGee
Cedar Creek
Alexis Marker
Egg Harbor Township
Grace Carpenter
GiGi DeCaprio
Holy Spirit
Maggie Cella
Leah Corkhill
Bryanna Mastro
Lacey Township
Cayli Biele
Kayleigh Flanegan
Claudia Schreier
Lower Cape May
Melani Amador
Maya Critchfield
Carina Raymond
Mainland Regional
Mary McLaughlin
Ciara Reeves
Robin Spector
Middle Township
Kate Herlihy
Brianna Robinson
Millville
Casey Etter
Jayme Sooy
Elly Taylor
Oakcrest
Cat Lleras
Ocean City
Molly Reardon
Ava Auwarter
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Ava Hoffman
Anissa Serafine
Pinelands Regional
Jamilyn Hawkins
Southern Regional
Maitland Demand
Alex Mattner
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.