Mainland Regional High School senior Colin Cooke has verbally committed to play lacrosse for High Point University in North Carolina.

He's only the second Mustangs lacrosse player to go to an NCAA Division I program. The first was 2018 graduate Keegan Ford.

"I'm looking forward to it," Cooke said. "It should be a great opportunity for me."

The 17-year-old midfielder and Linwood resident started playing organized lacrosse in third grade but said he'd been playing even before that with his older cousins.

"I just love the ...  pace of the game and the physicality," Cooke said. "It's always fast with still some skill and finesse involved."

Cooke moved from Mainland Youth Lacrosse to South Shore Lacrosse in seventh grade and continued with that program through last summer.

He joined Mainland Regional's lacrosse team as a freshman. He also played football his first two years of high school and swam his first three. As a senior, he's focused solely on lacrosse.

"I've been going to the weight room, down to the field to shoot, (doing) strength and agility work ... and playing wall ball," Cooke said.

"I'm working on my all-around game, both hands, trying to be the most versatile player I can be, especially offensively."

All of that will come in handy when he's playing for the Panthers in the Big South Conference.

"I'm looking forward to playing against the best guys in the country from all over the country," Cooke said. "It's a great test to see how I match up against them and it should be a fun way to play."

Mainland won the Cape-Atlantic League title in 2018. The conference split into divisions last season, and the Mustangs won the National Division. Cooke was a big part of their success, leading the team in ground balls with 111 and goals with 63.

He added 16 assists and was named a first-team Press All-Star.

Coach Clayton Smith said Cooke is on pace to break Mainland's career goals record. He's already broken the single-season goals record.

"I don't see anyone in the area that can go one-on-one with him," Smith said. "He has one or two dodges that make it very difficult to stop him."

"His lacrosse IQ is probably the best I've ever seen," Smith said. "He's good at being able to come off the field, see what he and other players are doing and help us, the coaches, figure out what to do."

Above all, Smith stressed that Cooke is humble and well respected.

Cooke said he looks forward to improving on Mainland's 12-7 record in his final scholastic season.

"I'm looking to finishing strong, having a successful season in the win column and hopefully win another conference championship," Cooke said.

Cooke has been offered a partial athletic scholarship from High Point University. 

