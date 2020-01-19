As athletic director, Mike Gatley has been the man behind the scenes when it comes to Mainland Regional High School's latest all-around success.
Now, he's won something too.
Gatley, 57, was recently given the Athletic Director of the Year Award by the Directors of Athletics Association of New Jersey.
“You get recommended by the other ADs, and that’s what makes it so special,” said Gatley, of Linwood. “It’s humbling. I really love my job, and I love the job relationships. You work together with the other A.D.s. There are so many great athletic directors, and there’s about 400 in New Jersey. The award has been in existence since the 1970s, and I’m humbled to be the first AD from this far south (in the state) to be selected.”
He’ll receive the award for the 2019-20 school year at the DAANJ awards banquet at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City at 5:30 p.m. March 19.
Any athletic director is busy, and a Mainland AD even more so, with playoff games to be arranged in nearly every sport. An athletic director takes command of scheduling, website information, weather problems and postponements, handling injuries and emergencies, arrangements for bus rides, playing field preparations, printed programs for events, player eligibility and security at events.
“It’s a cumbersome job,” Gatley said. “It’s about kids getting an education and competing in athletics. You help the kids get to the next level in both.”
Gatley’s roots in sports trace back to high school at Mainland. As a senior, he was an all-South Jersey shooting guard for the Mustangs’ first sectional championship boys basketball team in 1980. He then played four years for Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Then it was on to a coaching career, assisting at Trenton State (now The College of New Jersey) and Elizabethtown, and as head coach at Kean University for three years. He was the original coach of the Atlantic City Seagulls in the United States Basketball League in 1996 and later coached two other USBL teams — Hoboken and Asbury Park. He was the Hammonton High School athletic director for 10 years and started as the Mainland AD in 2011.
Gatley said it really helps that the Mustangs have been successful in many sports.
“I have a great level of communication with the kids and the coaches, and we’ve been competitive across the board,” Gatley said. “We’ve had 10 All-Americans since I’ve been here in several sports. I’m very fortunate to see them grow and excel and be recognized by their peers.”
One of Gatley’s colleagues is football coach Chuck Smith, who guided the Mustangs to a 10-1 record this fall, winning the West Jersey League Independence Division.
“He’s (Gatley) the consummate professional, with an unbelievable work ethic,” said Smith. “Kids here generally don’t know the school administrators, but all the athletes and others know him. I’ve never seen an AD as helpful to students with their college admission process, but he knows all about that since he was a college coach. I admire his devotion to the athletic department and to the students. It’s great to work with him.”
Brian Booth coaches the boys swimming team, which won four consecutive state Public B titles from 2016-19.
“He does a great job with everything he does, and the best thing about him is he’s 100% for the kids,” Booth said. “Knowing that that the boss is always there makes it a very good work experience. He coached college and USBL and has a wealth of knowledge.”
Gatley and wife Nancy have been married for 35 years and have three children — Meagan, 27, Michael, 19, and Jillian, 18.
