Two area wrestlers won Girls South Region championships held at Williamstown High School on Sunday.
Mainland Regional's Amirah Giorgianni won the 180-pound championship, qualifying for the first time for the state championships in Atlantic City in two weeks. Lower Cape May Regional's Joelle Klein won the 125-pound title and will be making her second straight trip to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The top three girls in each of the 11 weight classes advanced to the state tournament held the same weekend as the boys state individual championships in Atlantic City. They will join the top three place winners from the North Region competition that was held in Union Township.
Giorgianni, the second seed in her weight class, was dominant in her run to her first regional title.
After receiving a first-round bye, the junior picked up pins in 1 minute, 27 seconds, 1:19 and 3:04 to advance to the final against top-seeded Gina Novello of Jackson Memorial. Giorgianni scored a 4-3 overtime decision to win.
“Amirah wrestles in the 180 class, but she’s actually 157 pounds, and she moves quicker than some of the girls,” Mainland coach Clayton Smith said. “She’s very physically tough, and she listens well. She’s very coachable. She had four wins and did very well. Her last match went into double-overtime, and she won with an escape for one point.”
Klein was the top seed at 215 and earned byes in the first two rounds. She then scored a pair of quick pins in 31 seconds and 43 seconds. She beat second-seeded Kaila Mungo of Rancocas Valley Regional in a 5-3 decision in the final.
“Joelle wrestled great,” Lower coach Bill Damianna said. “Her first match lasted all of 31 seconds, and the next one was (43) seconds. It was good to see her win a 5-3 decision, so we’re sure she has the wind. She actually controlled the match (against Mungo). It was the third time she beat her this year, and it’s hard to beat a tough opponent three times, especially a defending state champion.”
Two other Press-area girls competed Sunday.
Egg Harbor Township's Angelina Leone, seeded seventh in 114, received a bye into the second round where she won by pin in 5:40. After getting pinned in the quarterfinals, she won back-to-back first-period pins before losing the third-place bout in a 10-1 major decision.
Southern Regional's Hania Garcia competed at 128. She lost her opening bout and didn't advance.
Staff Writer John Russo contributed to this story.
