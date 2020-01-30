Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mainland Regional senior Katie McClintock wins the 200-meter individual medley during the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School on Thursday. Her time of 2 minutes,13.76 seconds was a National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association record, breaking her previous mark of 2:15.21. She also won the 100 backstroke in a national-record setting time of 1:01.56. A photo gallery from the meet is attached to this story at HSLive.me.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
CAL championships
Edward Lea
Atlantic City Megan Fox places first in 200 freestyle in 2 mintes, 6.86 seconds. For complete results of the meet, plus more photos, go to HSLive.me.
Edward Lea
Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper places first in 200 individual medley during the Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships Thursday at Atlantic City High School.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mainland Regional High School’s Katie McClintock thought she might have a chance to break her own national public school 200-meter individual medley record Thursday.
She accomplished that early in the meet and then broke another national public school meters mark in the 100 backstroke at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships held at Atlantic City High School.
She also led Mainland to the girls team championship with 390 points. McClintock also had two relay wins and was named the Girls Swimmer of the Meet.
Joey Tepper of Egg Harbor Township, the Boys Swimmer of the Meet, had four wins and led the Eagles to the boys title, totalling 565 points.
The CAL championships were previously an individual meet and added team scoring this year for the first time.
McClintock won the 200 IM in 2 minutes, 13.76 seconds, breaking her National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association mark of 2:15.21 from Jan. 14. She returned to win the 100 backstroke in a new NISCA meters record time of 1:01.56. The old mark was 1:01.82 by Madison Hahn of Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2011.
“I was kind of thinking that this would be my last shot of the year in meters to break my IM mark,” said McClintock, a 16-year-old sophomore from Linwood. “People usually swim really fast at the CAL meet. The backstroke record is unexpected.”
McClintock swam the breaststroke leg of Mainland’s winning 200 medley relay, which won in a meet-record 2:01.49. The others were Summer Cassidy, Madeline Falk and Grace Gallagher.
She anchored the Mustangs’ winning 400 freestyle relay (4:01.26), which included Falk, Gallagher and Monica Iordanov.
Tepper won the boys 200 IM in 2:09.80 and the 400 freestyle in 4:00.33. He was also on the 200 freestyle relay, which won in 1:40.19, and the 400 freestyle relay, which won in 3:40.27. Tepper’s teammates in the final relay were Connor Ammann, Andrew Dang and Ethan Do.
“I was glad that the meet had team scoring this year,” said Tepper, a 17-year-old senior and EHT resident. “That makes it more exciting and interesting. We’re having a really good year, and doing well today should help us get ready for the playoffs.”
CAL Swimming Championships
