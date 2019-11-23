HOLMDEL — Three years ago as a Mainland Regional High School freshman, Kevin Antczak watched then-junior Alyssa Aldridge, a 2018 Mainland grad, win the girls cross country Meet of Champions.
“I was like, ‘Wow, it would be so cool to run in that,’” he said.
Antczak did much more than just “run” in the MOC on Saturday morning.
The Mainland senior finished second, covering the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park (Monmouth County) in 15 minutes, 29 seconds. Liam Murphy of Allentown won in 15:23. Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional finished sixth in 15:50.
“I went as hard as I could,” Antczak said. “I have to be happy even though I didn’t win.”
Antczak’s second-place finish was the best showing by a Cape-Atlantic League boy since Greg Hughes of Mainland finished second in 2003. Antczak also broke his own record for the fastest time ever run at Holmdel by a CAL boy.
“My freshman year, I never thought I’d be in a position like that,” he said. “Looking back on it now, getting second at the Meet of Champs is just crazy.”
Saturday’s race was held in sunny and calm but still chilly conditions.
Antczak took a small lead about a half mile into the race. The pack ran the first mile in 5:13.
“I took the lead,” Antczak said, “because nobody wanted to take it.”
Murphy had a slight lead as the two reached the two-mile mark in 10:16.
“I tried to hang onto him as long as I could,” Antczak said.
Murphy was the first to emerge from the woods onto the final grassy straightaway toward the finish line.
Antczak emerged seconds later and took a quick look behind him.
“I was just trying to see if there was anyone coming behind me,” he said. “When I saw no one that close, I kept fighting.”
Antczak won the Atlantic County, CAL and South Jersey Group III titles this fall. He finished third in the state Group III race.
His second-place finish and time he ran Saturday ensures he will be remembered as one of the top cross country runners in CAL history.
“It’s a huge honor,” he said. “Every year I knew if I kept on improving more than everyone else, I would eventually make my way to be part of the top.”
EHT's Shafer sixth in women's race
Olivia Shafer emerged as one of the best runners in South Jersey last year.
This fall, the Egg Harbor Township senior became one of the best in the state.
Shafer finished sixth in the girls MOC race, crossing the finish line of the 3.1-mile course in 18:49. Chloe Gonzalez of North Hunterdon won in 17:56. Shafer was the only South Jersey girl to finish in the top 10.
“I ran as hard as I could,” Shafer said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. I pushed it to my limits.”
This fall, Shafer repeated as Atlantic County and CAL champion. But she also won the S.J. Group IV championship and finished fourth in the state Group IV race. Shafer finished 29th in last year’s MOC.
“This year I made a lot of changes,” she said. “I changed all the little things, like sleeping more, eating better, stretching more and doing cross training. All those little things really made a difference for me. I’m super happy about all this.”
