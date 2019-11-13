Kevin Antczak first started running cross country when he was in fifth grade at Northfield Community School.
The Mainland Regional High School senior has since become one of the state's top runners.
Antczak signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to NCAA Division I North Carolina State University. He signed his letter during a ceremony at the high school that included his classmates making their college choices official.
Antczak plans to major in business at N.C. State.
“I felt this was the best overall fit for me," said Antczak, 17, of Northfield. "It had everything that I was looking for in a school. It has good academics and has a good athletic program for cross country.”
Last season, N.C. State captured the NCAA Southeast Regional Championships title for the first time since 2016. The team finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships.
Rollie Geiger, a 28-time ACC Cross Country Coach of the Year, has guided the men since 1981. He was also the women’s coach from 1981-2006.
This season, the Wolfpack finished eighth in the ACC Championships and second at the Adidas Cross Country Challenge. N.C. State will look to defend its regional championship Friday.
“I definitely want to give it my all for the program," said Antczak, who was The Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2018. "I want to do anything that I can to be as successful as possible.”
Antczak won the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational boys Varsity A race on Oct. 5. He finished in 15 minutes, 32 seconds, breaking the Press-area boys record.
He won the Atlantic County Cross Country Championships (15:34.13 on Oct. 17), the Cape-Atlantic League (15:54.52 on Oct. 24) and the South Jersey Group III (15:11.5 on Saturday) boys individual titles for the second consecutive season.
“It is very rewarding (for him)," Mainland coach Dan Heyman said. "He is the type of kid that does everything you ask of him, and he does everything the right way. He is an example to the others in the program that when you commit yourself, good things can happen. He is a great kid to coach."
Last season, Antczak finished eighth at the Meet of Champions and 12th at the state Group III championship. No Press-area boy has ever won the cross country Meet of Champions.
Antczak hopes to change that Nov. 23. But even if he doesn't, his high school career has still been special.
“It means a lot to me,” Kevin Antczak said. “When I started in high school, I wasn’t the fastest. I really don’t take anything for granted, and I am just really blessed. I put in a lot of work to get where I am at now."
Heyman said that Antczak's skills, talents and strong work ethic are perfect for Division I.
“I think not only is the school great for him, but also he will be an asset for the program," Heyman said. "It is a great program with a great atmosphere. I think he will really enjoy it. I really am happy for him. He is a great kid."
Antczak praised Heyman for helping him grow over his high school career. But the senior is determined to take his game to another level.
"I’m really confident that I’ll improve a lot in college," Antczak said. "Hopefully in a couple years I can be All-American. I just want to be the best runner I can be."
