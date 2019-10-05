Kevin Antczak is the fastest Press-area high school boy to ever run at historic Holmdel Park.
But that's not what matters most to him. What's important is he's now the fastest Mainland Regional runner ever at Holmdel.
The Mustangs senior won the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitation boys Varsity A race at Holmdel (Monmouth County) on Saturday.
Antczak edged Luke Johnson of West Windsor-Plainsboro North HS. Both finished the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 32 seconds. Jackson Braddock of Southern Regional finished sixth in 16:06.
Antczak's time broke the Press-area boy record of 15:34 set by Lou Corgliano of Hammonton in 2014. Greg Hughes held the Mainland record with a 15:39 in 2004.
"It still hasn't sunk in yet," Antczak said of his record-breaking performance. "That was the only record I wanted at Mainland. This was the only one I really cared about breaking. My favorite season is cross country and (Holmdel) is the only course record that really matters."
The Shore Coaches Invitational is one of the most prestigious, early-season cross country meets. Holmdel also hosts the state group championships and Meet of Champions races in November.
Saturday's meet featured nearly all of the state's top runners.
"We use this meet to take a measure of how Kevin's training is going," Mainland coach Dan Heyman said. "He looked relaxed and in control. He's looking forward to the big races in November. Everything is a step toward that."
On Saturday, Antczak ran with the leaders for the first two miles. Johnson took the lead just past the two-mile mark and began to pull away.
"I wasn't going to challenge him," Antczak said. "I thought I wasn't going to get him."
Antczak began to make up ground about midway through the final straightaway.
"He just seemed kind of gassed," Antczak said. "I just made my last move, and I guess it paid off."
Antczak won by a couple of strides.
His time is the second fastest ever by a South Jersey boy. Jason DiJoseph (15:16 in 1988) of Paul VI holds the South Jersey mark.
Saturday's performance boosts Antczak's confidence for the rest of the season.
"Any race in New Jersey, I can stick with the front pack," he said. "That's a huge thing."
In other Saturday boys races, Ocean City finished second in Varsity C with 104 points. Ridge won with 37 points.
Anthony Conte, eighth in 16:54, led Ocean City. Luke Kramer of Ocean City ran 12th in 16:56.
In the girls races, Olivia Shafer of Egg Harbor Township ran the fastest time by a Press-area girl. She was 14th in the Varsity A race in 19:40. Chloe Gonzalez of North Hunterdon won in 17:45.
The Ocean City girls finished fourth in Varsity C with 152 points. Indian Hills won with 30 points.
Casey McLees (seventh in 20:33) led Ocean City.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.