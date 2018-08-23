Mainland standout Destin Lasco won the 100m backstroke at the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship yesterday in Fiji.
A huge congrats go out to Destin Lasco for finishing first in the Jr. Pan Pacifics in the 100 backstroke. #stangpride— MRHS Boys Swim Team (@MRHSBoysSwim) August 23, 2018
Lasco, a rising junior, won with a team of 55.76 seconds.
The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships runs through Aug. 27 in Fiji. The event features the best swimmers in the world from ages 13 through 18.
Earlier this year, the 16-year-old set a USA Swimming National Age Group record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships.
