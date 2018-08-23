Destin Lasco, Swimming, 2020
Lasco is one of the nation’s top high school swimmers. He set three individual and two relay national records as a sophomore last winter. Lasco led the Mustangs to state team titles in 2017 and 2018.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Mainland standout Destin Lasco won the 100m backstroke at the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship yesterday in Fiji. 

Lasco, a rising junior, won with a team of 55.76 seconds. 

The Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships runs through  Aug. 27 in Fiji. The event features the best swimmers in the world from ages  13 through 18.

Earlier this year, the 16-year-old set a USA Swimming National Age Group record in the 100-yard backstroke at the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships.

