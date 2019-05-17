Mainland girls basketball state final

Mainland's Kylee Watson, 22, who was double-teamed during the game, drives to the basket in the first quarter against Chatham's Maddie Hartnett, 13, , in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

Mainland standout Kylee Watson has been invited to the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado. 

Two years ago Watson competed in the FIBA Americas U16s and helped the 2017 USA U16 National Team to a perfect 5-0 slate and a gold medal.

Last year Watson was named as one of 45 finalists for the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team.

Last season, Watson, averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Mustangs. 

