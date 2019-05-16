Camille O'Halloran can conjugate a Latin verb.
She can smack a drive more than 200 yards down the middle of the fairway.
The Mainland Regional High School senior is one of the state's top girls golfers. O'Halloran won the girls Carl Arena championship earlier this month.
She is also the co-president of Mainland's Latin Club.
O'Halloran, 17, is the only child of Kim and Chris O'Halloran.
The Northfield resident will continue her golf career at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, where she plans to major in math and minor in economics.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, O'Halloran discussed several topics, including how she got interested in Latin.
On how she got started in golf
When I was young, my parents were trying to find a sport that I might like. They put me in a ton of different sports. One day they took me out and signed me up for the (The First Tee of Greater Atlantic City). I just loved it.
On what attracted her to golf
I liked how individual golf was. It didn't really depend on what other people did. It really depended on how you played the course.
On why she chose Alleghney
It was between Alleghney and Rutgers. I visited both. There was something about the size of Alleghney College. It's a very small college. This school is 2,000 kids. There's plenty of faculty to help you one-on-one.
On why she plans to major in math, and her future career plans
I've always liked math. I'm looking at an accounting career as an actuary. It's not like an accountant where they take records and use math. It's a bit more (business-oriented). It's more statistical. You're analyzing the risk for a company. It's a job that won't go out of style. The market is always changing. People are always changing.
On why she became interested in Latin
I took Spanish and things like that in middle school. But I just wasn't very interested in it. I thought my freshman year I would try Latin. I did and I really liked it. The course also involves a lot of mythology and Roman history. From there I joined the Latin Club.
On her favorite local golf course
My favorite course around is Mccullough's Emerald Golf Links in (Egg Harbor Township). It's very different from the rest of the courses around here. Every hole at Mccullough's is based off a real course in Europe. They really have it pretty close to those same holes.
Q&A
Who's your favorite athlete and why?
Tiger Woods — I love his energy on the course, and he's so focused.
What was the last book you read?
"Sula" by Toni Morrison
Favorite midnight snack?
Sour cream and onion potato chips
What was the last television show you binge watched?
"The Librarians"
