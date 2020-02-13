The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team set two records in its 103-67 loss to Moorestown in the South Jersey Group B final Thursday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
Mustangs coach Mike Schiavo couldn’t be prouder.
“It’s been a memorable season in many, many ways,” Schiavo said. “As far as swimming’s concerned, it’s the first time in seven years we’ve been able to get through the strong local teams ... and make it to the South Jersey finals, which we’re proud of.”
The Mustangs were Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champions, finishing 13-1 overall.
Mainland won three races in the final, one of which was the 200-yard medley relay. Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Maddie Falk and Grace Gallagher finished in 1 minute, 46.29 seconds, a school record by more than three seconds.
Schiavo described such a drop in time as almost unheard of.
McClintock won Mainland’s two other races, finishing the 200 IM in 2:00.37 and setting the other school record in the 100 breastroke (1:02.36).
Schiavo said McClintock is incredibly talented, a hard worker and a great role model.
“She just has a way of putting everything in perspective for the girls,” he said. “It’s quite refreshing how team-oriented she is even though she’s close to Olympic trial cuts.”
Senior Grace Gallagher was another standout, contributing to the medley victory.
“Grace Gallagher never swam competitively until her freshman year, and she’s our best sprinter,” Schiavo said. “She had a tremendous meet today ... (with) four lifetime bests in all four of her races.”
The Meet of Champions on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1 will be the last big race for individual Mustang swimmers. Ten athletes will make the trip back to Gloucester Tech to compete in the three relays, with McClintock also swimming the 100 backstroke, defending her 200 IM state title, and Gallagher participating in the 100 freestyle.
Asked what he’d change about the season, Schiavo’s response was short: “Nothing.” He said the team’s growth was tremendous.
“For me, it’s little moments at practice, on the bus and at big meets,” Schiavo said. “Just watching the girls step up, surprise themselves and then enjoy it all with each other. Ultimately I’m just incredibly proud of them for their accomplishments this season.”
Moorestown 103,
Mainland 67
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClintock, Maddie Falk, Grace Gallagher) 1:46.29.New school record by over 3 seconds.
200 Freestyle—Emily Wisnewski MO 1:53.34
200 IM— Katie McClintock MA 2:00.37
50 Freestyle—Catie Shawaryn MO 24.13
100 Butterfly—Emily Wisnewski MO 56.94
100 Freestyle—Catie Shawaryn MO 52.33
500 Freestyle—Allie Waggoner MO 5:03.07
200 Freestyle Relay—MO (Emily Wisnewski, Emily Blaskovich, Katerina Poulathas, Catie Shawaryn) 1:39.49
100 Backstroke—Maddie Waggoner MO 57.44
100 Breaststroke—Katie McClintock MA 1:02.36 New school record.
400 Freestyle Relay—MO (Catie Shawaryn, Allie Waggoner, Maddie Waggoner, Emily Wisnewski) 3:35.94
Records—Mainland 13-1, Moorestown 10-2.
