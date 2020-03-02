Julianna Medina is passionate about lacrosse.
The Mainland Regional High School sophomore has played the sport since she was in third grade, and the sport has taught her many life lessons and molded her personality.
So Medina wanted to give something back to the lacrosse community.
In January, the 15-year-old Northfield resident started a program that collected new or gently used lacrosse items — including gloves, helmets, cleats and sticks — and provided them to others who may not be able to afford the equipment.
Medina's organization is called "Julianna's Play It Forward."
"I started this because lacrosse has helped me grow as a person," Medina said. "I wanted to help others out if they wanted to start playing lacrosse but couldn't afford it. I wanted there to be a way for them to get out there and play if they wanted but were unable to."
Medina, who plans to play lacrosse at the collegiate level, needed volunteer work on her college resumes.
But the Mainland girls lacrosse player wanted to do something different.
"There are food kitchens and shelters," said Julianna's mother, Sharon Medina, "but there isn't anything big like this. The sport of lacrosse is big in this area, so she wanted to use her passion to help. The equipment can be pricey, so this can help."
About six or seven girls on the Mainland Youth Lacrosse Club, which serves children from third to eighth grade, have requested items. But Julianna's organization has not yet received enough donations to meet the demand.
Julianna wants to help players of all ages play lacrosse and inspire others to get involved. She said money should not keep anyone away from the sport
"Lacrosse is my passion," Julianna said. "I want to see it grow, and I want to help people around here with lacrosse. It is such a great sport, and it helped me grow into the person I am today."
South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse Club, based in West Deptford, Gloucester County, recently offered to provide some equipment, but Sharon and Julianna have to pick them up at the facility.
Julianna's teammates at Mainland also are expected to make some donations.
But it is still not enough.
"I want to make this big," Julianna said. "I want to help others experience lacrosse."
Julianna, who was a first-team Press All-star as a freshman, also competes for SouthShore Lacrosse, a developmental camp that St. Augustine Prep coach JC Valore operates. For Mainland last season, she scored 51 goals and added 27 assists for 78 points. She had 18 ground balls.
Julianna has three brothers who also play lacrosse — Anthony, 17, Mateo, 14, and Nicholas, 12.
Anthony, a junior, also plays at Mainland. Mateo, a freshman at ACIT, will play for the Red Hawks in the spring.
Sharon said she wants the charitable organization to grow and eventually involve the entire family.
"Julianna is a very strong person and a leader and loves to help," Sharon said. "She wants to show others that it is a great sport to get into and wants to help those that can't afford it."
