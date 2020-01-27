The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team won the Division B (smaller schools) team title Saturday at the South Jersey Coaches Invitational Meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Mainland’s Katie McCormick set two meet records in the Division B girls meet.
The Mustangs boys team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, scored 314 points to win and Ocean City (260) was second.
Liam Garbutt won the 50-yard freestyle for Mainland in 22.00 seconds and took the 100 freestyle in 47.86. The Mustangs were second in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Cole Garbutt (Liam’s brother) was second in the 100 butterfly and Aaron Thompson took second in the 100 breaststroke.
Ocean City’s Steve Gooden, Ethan McCarron, Pat Armstrong and Dolan Grisbaum won the 200 freestyle relay. Gooden was second in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, and Grisbaum took second in the 200 IM.
McClintock won the girls Division B 200 individual medley (2:01.12) and the 100 backstroke (55.14), breaking two meet records. McClintock’s old mark in the 200 IM was 2:04.70 last year. The old backstroke record was 57.09 by Haddonfield’s Katie Conroy in 1998.
Haddonfield won the girls Division B team title (409). Mainland was second (352) and Ocean City was third (278).
O.C.’s Claudia Scherbin, Katie Barlow, Olivia Scherbin (Claudia’s sister) and Alex Antonov won the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.69). Antonov was first in the 100 freestyle (53.28), and Olivia Scherbin was second. Mainland’s Maddie Falk, Grace Gallagher, Monica Iordanov and McClintock won the 400 freestyle relay in a school- and meet-record 3:34.83. and O.C. was second.
Mainland’s 200 medley relay was second in a school-record 1:49.14.
Cumberland Regional’s Melissa Lowry won the 50 freestyle (24.12).
In Division A, Cherry Hill won both team titles (320-girls, 382-boys). Egg Harbor Township was second in the girls division (227) and the boys division (276). St. Augustine Prep, with a win in the 50 freestyle by Wil Carpenter (21.64), was third in boys team scoring (228).
Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper won the boys 200 freestyle (1:42.91) and the 500 freestyle (4:34.18). EHT’s Alexandria Cotter won the girls 100 butterfly (56.68). The EHT boys and and girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams all finished second. Brandon Bell was second for the Eagles in the 100 backstroke.
Prep’s Shane Washart was second in the boys 200 IM. Atlantic City’s Megan Fox was second in the girls 500 freestyle.
Jim Roach 11-Dive Meet
Lyndsey Rudolph of EHT placed second in the Jim Roach girls meet on Thursday at GCIT with a score of 382.85. Kelsie Waddinton of Haddonfield was the winner (386.68).
