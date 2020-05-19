Mainland Regional junior Casey Murray has verbally committed to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at Drexel University in Philadelphia.
"I'm very happy (and) extremely relieved," Murray said. "The recruiting process was very tough. It was a lot of work."
The 17-year old midfielder from Northfield also plays field hockey for the Mustangs, but lacrosse is her first passion.
"The biggest thing to me was the commitment level," Murray said. "I wanted to find a school that would push me to my limits, make me work as hard as I can so that I can find my potential."
Mainland's second-year head coach, Kelly Klever, knows all about Murray's drive.
"Casey is one of the most intrinsically driven lacrosse players I’ve had throughout my time at Mainland," Klever said. "Her desire to improve her game and her teammates game is admirable."
Klever says Murray does everything but play goalie, and Drexel will be a good fit.
"She can guard our most aggressive opponents, she can handle the ball in pressure situations (and) she takes our draws," Klever said. "I think she’ll be challenged there, but I think she can contribute as well."
Murray scored 64 goals last season to bring her total to 106. She added 17 assists, 31 ground balls, 70 draw controls and 32 forced turnovers.
She knew she wanted to go to a Division I school so the challenge became finding a school that combined the right level of lacrosse with the degree programs she's wants in a city not too far from her family.
Her other top choices were Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and The College of New Jersey in Ewing, Mercer County.
A lot of Murray's exposure to college coaches came through her club play for South Jersey Select.
Klever sends Mainland players a workout-of-the-day along with a demonstration video. The athletes complete the workouts and then send her back their results.
Murray also does additional running and lifting on her own as she works to advance her skill set.
"I’m working on improving my shot and I also want to improve my defense," she said. "I have to be able to play both ends of the field."
She's excited to play the faster and more physical college game, but she'll miss playing locally after her high school career ends next year.
"I’m going to miss playing with the people I’ve played with my whole life, we’re almost a family," Murray said. "I’m hoping me and my teammates will get to make a run in the playoffs ... and show people not to mess with Mainland lacrosse."
Murray is considering pursuing biology, business or pre-med at Drexel. On the field she'll be playing for coach Jill Batcheller who moved to Drexel from Bryant University in 2018. Batcheller has a 83-43 career record, and she won three Northeast Conference titles during her tenure at Bryant.
The Dragons went 6-10 overall last year and 1-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They were off to a solid 5-2 start this year before their season was canceled in March.
Murray expects to sign her national letter of intent this November. She's been offered a partial scholarship but the details are pending because of the pandemic.
