The Southern Regional High School girls swimming team beat Toms River North 103-67 in a Shore Conference A-South matchup in Toms River on Wednesday.
For the Rams, Abigail Malandro won the 50-meter freestyle (26.39 seconds) and 100 freestyle (59.65). Malandro also won the 200 medley relay with Veronica Ruoff, Mia Amirr and Kaylyn Iusan. Iusan won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 29.85 seconds), and Ruoff won the 100 backstroke (1:08.48). The Rams improved to 2-0.
Hailey Poulos won the 200 freestyle (2:09.52) and 500 freestyle (5:49.85) for Toms River (0-1) North. She also won the 400 freestyle relay with Julianna Merlino, Courtney McCann and Jessica Pedre.
From Wednesday
Lacey Twp. 82,
Manchester Twp. 79
At Manchester Twp., yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Marissa Campana, Neva Child, Gabriella Kisielewski, Natalie Wallace) 2:20.32; 200 Freestyle— Maddisyn Vaccaro L 2:38.91; 200 IM— Jenaka Lauretta L 3:09.10; 50 Freestyle— Wallace M 30.17; 100 Butterfly— Coralea Kravanja L 1:27.43; 100 Freestyle— Wallace M 1:07.79; 500 Freestyle— Child M 6:43.56; 200 Freestyle Relay— L (Morgan McGinley, Lauretta, Kravanja, Vaccaro) 2:14.91; 100 Backstroke— Victoria Bailey L 1:18.45; 100 Breaststroke— Child M 1:20.38; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Kira Ascione, Campana, Wallace, Child) 4:44.21.
Records— Lacey 1-1, Manchester 0-1.
Bowling
bOYS / From Wednesday
Kingsway Reg. 4, ACIT 0: A Asa McCarty (203 game, 495 series); Pragyan Alemagarthapa (188 game, 467 series).
Deptford TWP. 3, ACIT 1: D: Brendan Ault (221 game, 529 series); Joseph Prettyman (204 game, 552 series) A: Leo Raebinger (195 game, 453 series); Asa McCarty (174 game, 483 series).
GIRLS
Pennsauken Tech 3, Our Lady of Mercy 1: P: Roxanna Hernandez ( 120 game, 325 series); Marieli Torres (121 game, 317 series) O: Meadow Karpiak (105 game, 290 series); Margaret Douglas (108 game, 210 series).
From Wednesday
ACIT 4, Deptford TWP. 0
A: Grace Foster (257 game, 597 series); Madison Krug (169 game, 470 series) D: Paige Clegg (213 game, 543 series); Gianna McIntyre (157 game, 455 series).
ACIT 3, Kingsway Reg. 1
A: Madison Krug (204 game, 508 series); Grace Foster (203 game, 563 series) K: Grace Morrison (160 score, 445 series).
