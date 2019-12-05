Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Cedar Creek High School football team did more than win a Central Jersey championship with its 31-23 victory over Camden last Saturday.
The Pirates gave senior standout Manny Reid a second chance.
Reid and his teammates will play Hillside in a Group II Regional Championship game 1 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University.
Reid could not play in the Camden game because he was flagged for a flagrant foul in Cedar Creek’s 50-10 semifinal win over Bernards.
‘I’m excited to get one more opportunity to play,” Reid said. “It’s going to be emotional, and everyone is excited. I’m excited because I’m back on the field with my guys for my last high school game.”
Cedar Creek protested the call against Reid. Pirates coach Tim Watson said Bernards wrote a letter of support for Reid. But the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has a no appeals process, so Reid missed the Camden game.
“He’s not that type of kid at all,” Watson said. “He was really upset at not being able to play. That was one of the big motivators for us as far as winning the (Camden) game.”
Reid paced around his aunt’s Egg Harbor City house during the contest. His father, Marquez Martinez Reid, texted him updates from the field. Reid consistently checked the social media feeds of Pirates fans at the game.
“I knew my guys were going to do well,” Reid said. “Toward the end of the game I was confident and when we won, I was really happy. I was proud.”
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Reid is one of the Pirates' leaders on defense as one of the few seniors on the field. Reid plays defensive back, but sometimes lines up as an outside linebacker to rush the passer.
“Sometimes we have nine sophomores on the field on defense,” Reid said. “Not too many people had confidence in them. I have to be the person who leads by example. If they make a mistake, I tell them to flush it and don’t get too down on themselves. If they do good, I encourage them and motivate them.”
Reid is also part of a dynamic Cedar Creek offense that is averaging 43.3 points in its last six games. Reid has caught 22 passes, 10 of them for touchdowns. He averages 24.5 yards per catch.
Reid’s contributions are sometimes overlooked because the statistics of Pirates wide receivers JoJo Bermudez (50 catches for 877 yards) and Malachi Melton (60 catches and 785 yards) and quarterback Louie Barrios (2,536 passing yards and 33 touchdowns).
“He’s been the guy,” Watson said, “that when teams want to take away JoJo or take away (Melton) vertically, we’ll find Manny.”
The Cedar Creek players and coaches are thrilled Reid will be able to end his high school career on the field. Watson said it was fun just calling Reid’s name out at practice this week.
“Manny Reid is one of those guys where it would have been heart-breaking if he wasn’t able to finish it off on the field,” Watson said. “He’s been our quiet warrior. You couldn’t drag him off the field. It was disheartening when that whole thing went down, but everyone is just as ecstatic now.”
