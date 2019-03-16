March Madness
NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

Who is the best local high school athlete since 2000?

In our own version of March Madness, we will let our readers answer that age-old question.

Starting Sunday, readers can vote in an NCAA-style bracket tournament at pressofac.com. The Press' sports staff formed its own selection committee and chose 32 athletes for the event.

Download PDF Bracket

The first round of voting will run from Sunday through Thursday. The second round will run from March 22 through 25. Quarterfinal voting will be held from March 26 through 28. Semifinal voting will go from March 29 through April 1. Voting for the final will run from April 1 to 4.

We will announce the winner April 5.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments