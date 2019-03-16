Who is the best local high school athlete since 2000?
In our own version of March Madness, we will let our readers answer that age-old question.
Starting Sunday, readers can vote in an NCAA-style bracket tournament at pressofac.com. The Press' sports staff formed its own selection committee and chose 32 athletes for the event.
The first round of voting will run from Sunday through Thursday. The second round will run from March 22 through 25. Quarterfinal voting will be held from March 26 through 28. Semifinal voting will go from March 29 through April 1. Voting for the final will run from April 1 to 4.
We will announce the winner April 5.
