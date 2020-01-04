Marcus Pierce sank 7 of 11 shots and scored 24 points to lead the St. Joseph High School boys basketball team to a 79-45 win over Southern Regional in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit on Saturday afternoon.
Pierce made 3 of 4 3-point attempts for St. Joe, which improved to 3-1.
Sophomore forward Daniel Skillings scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had five steals. Ja’son Prevard had 12 points and three steals.
Jordan Stafford scored 10 points. Devon Theophile added eight. Arnaldo Rodriguez had five, Majid Abdur-Rahim four and Alanas Urbonas two.
For Southern (5-2), Nolan Schubinger came off the bench to sink 3 of 5 3-pointers and score nine points. Nick Devane and Jay Silva each scored seven.
Will Devane, Luke Infurna and Matt Godfrey each added four. Ryan Leavitt and Jake Barbierri each had three. Noah Wasacz and Mike Delvalle each had two
Southern: 4 11 9 21− 45
Middle: 20 13 27 19− 79
Pitman 51,
Middle Twp. 41
Kiyel Flanders led the Panthers (2-4) with 10 points. Charlie McNeal III added eight points. Matt Marino and Miles Sapp each scored six, Donald Hatcher two.
For Pitman (4-1), Rob Petersen scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds. Bryce Yordy and Marco Morini each added nine points.
Mater Dei: 7 13 17 11 10− 58
Middle Twp: 14 13 9 12 5−53
Winslow Twp. 63,
Cumberland Reg. 29
Myles Timmons scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Colts (0-5). Ron Smith also scored 11 and added 10 rebounds. Ethan Turner scored three, Mike Willis two and Daveon Morris and Kyon Barnes each had one.
For Winslow, Hiram Jackson scored 14 points and Gavin Henry added 13.
From Friday
Seagull Classic
Mater Dei 58,
Middle Twp. 53
Kiyel Flanders scored a team-leading 15 points, but the Panthers (2-3) lost in overtime. Matt Marino scored 14. Miles Sapp had 12 rebound and six points. Jeremiah Camacho scored nine points, Charlie McNeal III had five, Donald Hatcher four.
Peter Gorman made 10 of 17 shots, scored 29 points and had seven steals for Mater Dei (4-1).
Mater Dei: 7 13 17 11 10− 58
Middle Twp: 14 13 9 12 5−53
Other games
ACIT 63,
Vineland 58
James Waugh led the red Hawks (4-1) with 26 points. Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann added 19 and Ja’maine Davenport had 11. McRoodjerry Cesar contributed five points. Zaheer Owens had two.
Syncere Gray led Vineland (1-5) with 15 points. Ryan Williams had 10.
Austin Shaw and Vamere Diggs both contributed nine. Justin Harper and Barry Turner contributed seven and six points, respectively. Anthony Davis had one.
Vineland: 13 14 15 17−58
ACIT: 18 12 15 18−63
Cedar Creek 43
Lower Cape May Reg. 38
Najee Coursey led the Pirates (3-2) with 12 points. Mikey Stokes scored nine. Amaris Gresham had eight, including a 3-pointer. Kyree Tinsley and Isaiah Valentin each scored six, Elijah Smalls twp.
Archie Lawler led the Caper Tigers (2-3) with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Tom Gault scored 10 points. Jacob Bey had eight, Daymon Bencivengo four, Mike Cronin three and Jordan Pierce two.
Cedar Creek: 9 4 17 13− 43
LCM: 5 10 11 12−38
Southern Reg. 37,
Toms River East 25
Jay Silva scored 12 points for Southern Regional (5-1). Ben Ridgway added 10 and Luke Infurna contributed six. Also scoring for the Rams: Jake Barbierri (3); Nick Devane (2); Noah Wasacz (2); Will Devane (2).
Michael Goodall scored 13 points for Toms River East (1-4).
Toms River East: 6 8 4 7−25
Southern: 5 8 15 9−37
Cape May Tech 61,
Absegami 48
Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech with 18 points. Devon Roach added 16. James Longstreet and Robbie Pennington scored 11 and 10, respectively. Other scorers were Orlando Torrez (4) and Judah Thomas (2). Cape May Tech improved to 1-3.
Absegami fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
CMT: 11 17 11 22−61
Absegami: 12 13 15 8−48
Atlantic Christian 76,
Calvary 20
Landon Shivers scored 23 points for Atlantic Christian. Dan Roland contributed 15. Ben Noble scored 14 points. Caleb Vogel added 13.
Calvary: 4 4 6 6−20
Atlantic Christian: 23 20 23 10−76
Manchester Twp. 46,
Pinelands Reg. 37
Josh Kline and Ryan Skeie scored 12 points each for Pinelands Regional. Andrew Bartlett and Rian O’Rourke both contributed six. Anthony Falduto added one.
Pinelands: 5 12 10 10−37
Manchester: 15 7 11 13−46
Pitman 64,
Wildwood 54
Rob Petersen scored 25 points for Pitman (3-1).
Diante Miles scored 22 points for Wildwood (2-3). Seamus Fynes added 14 and Omarian McNeal had nine. Also scoring for the Warriors: Max McGrath (3); Karl Brown (3); Ethan Burke (2); Joel Robinson (2).
Wildwood: 15 13 16 10−54
Pitman: 23 13 15 13−64
Gloucester Catholic 57,
Millville 55
Ryan Roney scored 27 points for Gloucester Catholic (3-2).
Colby Etter scored 21 points for Millville (3-2).
Jabre Kearney added 10 and Randy Butler contributed six. Also scoring for the Bolts: Jay’vion Ball (5); Calem Bowman (4); Jabbar Barriento (4); Romaine Rhett (3); Darius Watson (2).
Millville: 11 13 14 17−55
Gloucester: 15 13 22 7−57
Clearview Reg. 54,
Hammmonton 43
Justin McNichols scored 21 points for Clearview (4-0).
Owen Mauriello led Hammonton (1-3) with 20 points. Nick Panagopoylos added eight points.
Mike Hamilton contributed six. Also scoring for the Devils: Ryan Barts (4); Chris Torres (2); Isreal Reyes (2); Jaron Hill (1).
Hammonton: 11 12 8 12−43
Clearview: 7 13 14 20−54
Indoor track and field
Holy Spirit’s Devin Lee won the 400-meter race in a personal best 52.51 seconds in a South Jersey Track Coaches Meet at the Bennett Center in Toms River.
The Spartans’ Terrell Moore was second in 52.75.
giving Holy Spirit the top 3 400 meter runners in Non-Public B in the State.
